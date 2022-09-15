Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ causes a stir in Venice

The Venice Film Festival was buzzing with excitement for the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling”, which had its world premiere at the Lido.

By 8 a.m. Monday, dozens of Harry Styles fans were camping out in front of the theater where the evening premiere was held, and excitement was running high from the moment the pop star arrived whose international fame and fan following made it seem like the mania for Timothée Chalamet that was seen on Friday as something curious.

Many eyes were on the film’s press conference, hoping that reports of behind-the-scenes tensions with star Florence Pugh would be addressed and cleared up. Before the premiere, Wilde said that she did not want to contribute to “endless tabloid gossip” and “the noise.”

“The internet feeds on itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t need to contribute, I think he’s very well fed.”

Pugh is halfway through production on “Dune 2,” which is expected to be a big release (also from Warner Bros.) and is expected to return to filming just after his Venice commitments. Although he is the star of the film, he did not attend the press conference, as his flight had not yet landed.

“Florence is a force and we are very grateful that she can come tonight,” Wilde said. “I know, as a director, how upsetting it is to lose an actor for a day.”

Behind-the-scenes drama rarely extends beyond industry rumors, but the question of what exactly happened in making “Don’t Worry Darling” has become a global intrigue. The lack of clarity around everything, including Shia LaBeouf’s departure early in production and Pugh’s perceived lack of support for the project on his social media, have been simmering on TikTok and Twitter for a while and intensified by a report in the Hollywood Gazette, Puck, quoting several anonymous studio and production sources.

Wilde, for his part, has been effusive about his lead actress. In an interview with The Associated Press, she spoke extensively about Pugh’s extraordinary talent, saying that what she did in her role was “singularly brilliant” and that the character of Alice is a “heroine for all time.”

Despite this, questions remain as to why Pugh hasn’t posted much about the film on his Instagram. He didn’t make a sound about the first advance, nor did he say anything about going to Venice.

It’s worth mentioning that Pugh’s “Dune 2” co-star, Chalamet, paid a brief visit to Venice to support his film “Bones and All.” It may be the only appearance he makes on behalf of that film, but no one made headlines about Chalamet “limiting” his appearances in the press.

Wilde also became a subject of paparazzi publications for her real-life relationship with Styles. And then there was a moment at CinemaCon when Wilde was handed custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis during an onstage presentation of her film in front of thousands of industry professionals. and movie theater owners.

In recent weeks, all the little threads have been set on fire, largely by LaBeouf, who stepped out of the shadows to deny the two-year-old story that he was fired from the project. In the end, the role of him went to Styles.

In a Variety cover story, Wilde said of LaBeouf’s departure: “His process was not conducive to the values ​​I demand in my productions. He has a process that somehow seems to require a combative energy, and personally I don’t think that’s conducive to the best performances.”

In response, LaBeouf sent private emails, text messages and video messages to Variety to show that he quit due to lack of time to rehearse. A video message in which Wilde tries to convince LaBeouf to play Jack was leaked online and calls Pugh “Miss Flo.”

The moderator of the press conference prevented a reporter from asking a question about LaBeouf, arguing that Wilde had already answered this in his comment about “tabloid gossip” and noise.

LaBeouf, who will go to court next year over abuse allegations against his ex, FKA twigs, is also in Venice this year with the film “Padre Pio.”

The press conference with Wilde stuck to the themes of the film, a psychological thriller set in the mid-20th century about a seemingly perfect couple, Alice (Pugh) and her husband Jack (Styles) who live in a community. experience in the desert.

“We were quite interested in the problematic nature of nostalgia,” Wilde said. “Everything in this film is a metaphor…everything that is beautiful is also sinister. That’s how it was thought.”

The film is one of the films in competition at the festival and will be released in theaters on September 23.