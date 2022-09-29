Olivia Wilde’s favorite sneakers that are on Amazon

The best women’s sneakers you can find

The best running shoes for women

We couldn’t help but notice the latest look that Olivia Wilde has worn while walking through New York. What was apparently a sober style, with a black jacket and jeans, was filled with color with the final touch: the sneakers. It is a model of the collaboration of adidas x Gucci, specifically the Gazelle, in yellow with the brand’s iconic red stripes. As a curious fact, being a unisex model, we could also see Brad Pitt on the red carpet at the presentation of his latest film.

We are not going to lie to you, they are a wonderful piece that we would all love to have in the closet but, inconveniently, they cost €650. But, Olivia is not the only celebrity who has succumbed to this collaboration. A few weeks ago, we saw Chiara Ferragni wearing the same model but in pink.

Robert Kamau @chiaraferragniInstagram





The return of the shoes we wore in the 2000s is not a coincidence nor is it only focused on this model. Do you remember the Samba? Well, both Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have recovered them and they are essential in their wardrobe. So, it’s time to dust off the sneakers of your adolescence or, in case you don’t have them, we leave you here the adidas Gazelle with a 35% discount on Amazon, which is always good news. They were originally priced at €95 and now you can get them for €62. Is it time to buy them? We think so

amazon Adidas Gazelle adidas

amazon.es €62.00