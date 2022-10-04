Olivia Wilde’s film “Don’t worry honey” premieres with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

It’s Olivia Wilde’s new movie as a director with her partner, Harry Styles, as one of the leads and the other is Florence Pugh, the rising star that every studio wants to have.

Having shooting problems does not make a film good or bad. It only makes a lot of writing about things that are not the most important thing, that is, the artistic result that you see on the screen. Resignations, fights and various disputes are commonplace in many films, from the best to the worst. Do not worry honey has had a wave of negative rumors and controversies, but none of that alters or changes what the viewer is going to see on screen.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are a young married couple who live in an ideal community, a kind of utopia in the middle of the desert. In this community, called Victory, the houses are beautiful, the cars are spotless, and every morning the men go out to work on a project that is not talked about. The women stay shopping, taking dance classes and shopping. Life seems perfect, but that great secret begins to be something disturbing for Alice, when different indications of something terrible appear in front of her.

This utopia that seems to take place in the fifties, both in its aesthetics, its music and its spirit, shows a dark side from almost the beginning of the film. The price of perfection may be much higher than Alice is willing to pay. Despite having a perfect marriage, she suspects something very wrong with that community and its leader Frank (Chris Pine). The film drops a growing ambiguity that increases the intrigue in each scene. The viewer entertains himself trying to put together, like Alice, the pieces of the puzzle in front of him.

There are many references to other movies, some of which we won’t mention because it would be a spoiler. But it is clear that nothing is what it seems and it does not take many minutes before understanding that there are elements of fantasy and science fiction in the story. There is something of the disturbing conception of the genre of the seventies. An example of resemblance is given with The Stepford Wives (1975) with which she shares her idea of ​​feminist allegory. The difference is that the resolution of Do not worry honey it is quite unsatisfactory.

The director -and also here an actress- Olivia Wilde takes a big leap after his first film, night of the nerds (booksmart, 2019). Ironically, that light comedy was much more effective than this ambitious film. But here he manages to show off with visual ideas, beyond the limitations of a script that promises much more than it can finally deliver.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles fulfill their roles well, although the protagonist is mostly her. Chris Pine has an interesting but very underdeveloped character. The lack of information is first captivating, but then somewhat disappointing. Do not worry honey It will open some debates and has a guaranteed audience thanks to its leading partner.

Do not worry honey premieres in theaters in Latin America from September 22.

