Olivia Wilde’s film starring Harry Styles won the US box office

The film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles, “Don’t worry, dear”, is generating a real boom at the North American box office. In its first weekend, it won the bill with a gross of $19.2 million.

The reimbursement figure amounts to 30 million if you add the 10.8 million collected in the rest of the countries where it was released, according to the specialized site Box Office Mojo.

These numbers moved “La mujer rey” to second place, which despite falling 40 percent compared to last weekend, added 11 million, which represents an accumulated figure of 36.2 million at the local level, to which there would have been to add the 1.3 million collected internationally.

The big surprise of the week was given by the premiere of a remastered version of “Avatar”, the highest-grossing film in history, which on its return to screens added some 10 million in the United States alone and another 20.5 in the rest of the world.

This public interest in James Cameron’s film suggests a great success for the sequel that would hit theaters next December.

“Barbarian” and “Pearl,” two horror productions, closed the top five at the weekend box office in the United States with 4.8 million and 1.9 million, respectively.