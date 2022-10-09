Olivia Wilde’s hair in Venice is the inspiration that many of us will take to our hairdresser this fall

We know that the length does not determine the quality of the hair. When it is said melenn it is not because its length reaches the chest, but because the hair is obviously well cared for, it has body, shine, volume…Now then, when you see all those qualities in a long XL and you are obsessed with lengthening your hair to the maximum, you know that this is the real mane. Case of Olivia Wilde, who came to Venice as if it were not her business and has ended up making us sigh seeing her great hair to the point of saving her image in her favorites to take her to the hairdresser as a source of inspiration.

golden hour in Olivia Wilde’s hair

When she arrived in the city, her usual look of long loose wild hair went completely unnoticed. When night comes, instead, Olivia Wilde surprised us with the mane of the festival. Hair styled by hairstylist Christian Wood, the actress seemed to drag the golden hour in your head. That sunset light, so warm and flattering, that she invites us to take a thousand and one photos at that precise moment to capture her brightness, trapped in an XL hair with movement. The key, a game of blonde tones that dance on the warmth of golds, honey and bronzes to achieve a much more natural and flattering finish.

In the pool of that light, a sweep that degrades its darkest roots to its brightest tips. Following the balayage technique, honey golden sparkles can be glimpsed in her hair, moving away from excessive discoloration towards cooler tones such as platinum or ash. Without them, the hair avoids the burnt look and joins one of the star trends of this year to achieve a much more natural hair. To add some extra points of light that have an immediate rejuvenating effect on the face, the famous face framing drawn at cheekbone height can be detected in her hair.

Olivia Wilde and her party look when arriving in Venice.Instagram @cwoodhair

Body, volume and movement

Olivia Wilde’s natural hair is neither straight nor drawn in a corkscrew curl. It has a tendency to curl and is also fine. Gain volume, body and density avoiding frizz it is not an easy task and, nevertheless, in Venice he has taught us a full-fledged lesson. In the cut we find the first clues to show off your hair. Paraded at the front and blunt at the length, the look follows the line of naturalness that makes her wild hair so appealing.

To discover the secret of movement, volume and texture, just look at her hairstyle. The waves, also in XL format, are your allies. In addition to texturing the hair and heightening the presence of her mane, the way they are drawn helps the actress look much more favored. Combed out, the first wave plays at presenting itself as a fake bangs, then opening towards the cheekbone to rejuvenate the face with the help of face framing highlights. All in all, a hair look that has not one but a mountain of inspiration for blonde hair next fall.

The next day, on the red carpet, Olivia Wilde continued with a similar style in terms of hair look. She introduced a game of wave directionality (some forward, others backward), less messy and more formal than the night before. Even so, she achieved an impressive look that, added to the one from the previous night, has earned her (for now, until another candidate appears) the title of long hair in Venice.

