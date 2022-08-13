Olivia Wilde’s harsh attack on Jason Sudeikis after receiving custody documents for their children while on stage

Director and actress Olivia Wilde received custody papers for her children on stage with actor Jason Sudeikis

“His actions were clearly intended to threaten me.” Olivia Wilde stated that his ex-partner Jason Sudeikis deliberately chose send you custody papers while you were on stage at an event in April after she told him of her intentions to move with her children to London, where her boyfriend lives Harry Styles.

Sudeikis, 46, and Wilde, 38, began dating in 2011 and had two sons, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, before splitting in late 2020. The actors have continued to share the parenting and custody of their children ever since. But that deal fell apart in April of this year, when the former couple had a disagreement over where they would permanently raise their children, prompting the actor to file a custody petition.

In his motion to dismiss the action, Wilde said the two initially agreed to send their children back to school in The Angels for the upcoming school year, as Sudeikis was due to wrap up the final season of the Apple TV series ted lassowhich forced him to be in London.

“Recently, however, Jason decided he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he wasn’t working, and he wanted the kids to be with him there during this time off.”, Said the actress in the presentation.

And I add: “When I disagreed, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason submitted these documents.”

Olivia Wilde received custody papers for her children on stage with actor Jason Sudeikis (Getty Images)

The actress had a rough go of it when she filed court papers on April 26 while talking about her new movie on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood star was in the middle of a presentation for 4,100 executives from the film industry about your next thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” when a judicial process server handed him the envelope.

A source close to Sudeikis claimed that he did not know that Wilde would receive the documents in such a public and humiliating manner.

The stranger onstage handed Wilde an envelope marked “personal and confidential”an action that left her noticeably flustered and surprised by the interruption.

The actress initially thought that there was a script inside the envelope, but it was later learned that they contained the custody documents.

She asked: “This is for me?” before continuing with the presentation of it.

Wilde first referenced the embarrassing incident in his court motion, criticizing his ex for his “outrageous legal tactics”.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have discreetly served me, but instead he chose to do it as aggressively as possible.”he said in the documents. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to the best interests of our children.”

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to resolve this for the sake of our children outside of the court system, I filed a custody petition in Los Angeles,” the actress notes in the legal documentaries, obtained by the tabloid. DailyMail.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis will face a tough legal battle for the custody of their children (Reuters)

According to court documents, Wilde and Sudeikis settled primarily in New York for most of their relationship, and their two children were born in that city. The couple lived in brooklyn after buying the property in 2014 for $6.5 million, living there sporadically until 2019, when a mold problem made the house completely uninhabitable.

Throughout that time period, Sudeikis and Wilde also spent substantial periods of time in The Angels due to their work commitments, but, according to the actor, they considered the Brooklyn house as his primary family residence.

In his statement in court, Sudeikis said that while he, Wilde and their two children had been living in London from December 2021, he intended to return to his “permanent home” in Brooklyn when filming for “Ted Lasso” wrapped in July.

He said he hoped Her ex and their children will also be moving back to New York in order to continue their current custody agreement.

Sudeikis said she now believes such plans are “unlikely” after Wilde “insisted on living with her children in Los Angeles” and asked her to move in with her during a custody argument in April. He also revealed his future plans to move to London, where he has been living with the 28-year-old former One Direction star, at the end of next year.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in London (The Grosby Group)

“Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacations, thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of my life. their lives…” Sudeikis said.

Continuous: “Secondly, Olivia said that she intended to move with the children to London after the school year in 2023.”

Sudeikis said he asked his attorney at the time to serve the summons and petition on Wilde knowing his ex-wife was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles the next morning. He denied that his actions were planned. He said that his intention was for the documents to arrive at Heathrow airport and that he found out that Wilde was finally publicly notified days later when the incident made headlines.

Sudeikis claimed he was “deeply upset” by the events and later discovered that Wilde’s whereabouts were traced thanks to a tweet that speculated about his appearance at CinemaCon.

An attempt was made to notify Wilde at his hotel in Las Vegas where the event was held, but the server eventually handed him the envelope when he was on stage.

Sudeikis said it continues “feeling great anguish” for what happened. “The conference was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

