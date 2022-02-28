Olivia Wilde’s New Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Serves Up ‘Female Pleasure’ During Steamy Scenes Between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde is making a conscious attempt to create movies that deviate from the tone of mainstream Hollywood. Her last job as a director, do not worry honey, aims to portray sexuality in a way that is often missing from most movies of the last five years or so. That obvious lack of eroticism, in Wilde’s view, is a problem that needs to be solved.

Olivia Wilde | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starring her current romantic partner Harry Styles, the filmmaker turns her attention to lead actress Florence Pugh. It’s a daring attempt to inject sexuality into a notoriously chaste age of cinema. But it won’t be a throwback to the old, aging, problematic tropes of sex in movies, either.

do not worry honey it’s a sexy psychological thriller

Wilde’s directorial career has already produced three entirely different types of films. 2019 smart booking was a buddy coming-of-age comedy, made unique by focusing on a couple of girls instead of the repetitive teen male angle. 2020 Awake was a dark experimental short starring Margaret Qualley, a complete departure from Smart reservation.

And now, 2022 do not worry honey has Wilde exploring a more direct type of psychological suspense territory. Direct insofar as the film has a linear narrative, that is, since the plot seems to be anything but simple. Pugh plays a housewife living in a utopian planned community in the 1950s, but the couples around them have a dark secret. That includes her own husband, played by Styles.

Olivia Wilde highlights a distinctly feminine perspective in do not worry honey

wilde chose do not worry honey as his next project because he felt it filled a niche. movies like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal they were absolute blockbusters that deftly combined suspenseful plotlines with erotic premises. She told Vogue that these movies were “really sexy, in an adult way. She kept saying, ‘why isn’t there good sex in movies anymore?’

The script for do not worry honey provided exactly what I was looking for. But it won’t be a 1:1 take on an ’80s-style erotic thriller. Wilde describes the final film as “the feminine mystique on acid,” referring to Betty Friedan’s 1963 founding second-wave feminist text.

He found that in the script of do not worry honey. He then found the lead in her after seeing Pugh’s starring role in the occult horror film. midsummer. After a tumultuous attempt to work with Shia LaBeouf, she turned to Styles. For a supporting role in a stacked cast, it was a surprisingly difficult part to cast, largely due to the type of material.

Wilde wants to portray a different kind of sexuality than most movies today.

Styles took on the role that many anonymous high-profile male actors turned down. His difficulty was twofold. First, the script puts a safe focus on Pugh’s character rather than a male lead. Second, the part requires facilitating a rare focus on a very feminine type of sexuality.

Upon seeing the film, audiences “will realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure,” Wilde told Indiewire. The report describes, in tantalizingly vague terms, a scene between Styles and Pugh. While the director only discusses the scene in technical terms, ironically leaving it up to the viewer to see it for themselves, it’s clear that the scene is focused on Pugh.

do not worry honey reveals its mysteries on September 23, 2022, according to IMDb. At a time when movie theaters are full of fun for the whole family, it should serve as a welcome relief for adults looking to spend time away from the kids. But apparently, Styles fans might not find exactly what they’re looking for in a sexy thriller starring his favorite pop star.

