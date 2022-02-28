Olivia Wilde’s New Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Serves Up ‘Female Pleasure’ During Steamy Scenes Between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

James 7 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 17 Views

Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde is making a conscious attempt to create movies that deviate from the tone of mainstream Hollywood. Her last job as a director, do not worry honey, aims to portray sexuality in a way that is often missing from most movies of the last five years or so. That obvious lack of eroticism, in Wilde’s view, is a problem that needs to be solved.

Starring her current romantic partner Harry Styles, the filmmaker turns her attention to lead actress Florence Pugh. It’s a daring attempt to inject sexuality into a notoriously chaste age of cinema. But it won’t be a throwback to the old, aging, problematic tropes of sex in movies, either.

