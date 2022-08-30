Entertainment

Olivia Wilde’s sneakers that are a trend and you will want to have

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Hollywood always stands out for the style that celebrity couples have. It is already an art when you see them on the streets of the city. Just think of the looks, for example, of Victoria and David Beckham, as now those of Olivia Wilde that, together with Harry Stylesthey took all eyes with these sneakers of retro air that will be a trend.

Olivia Wildeher styling and passion for fashion

It is worth remembering that it has been a long time since in the world of celebrities there was no talk of such a notorious ‘movie’ romance, such as the one that has arisen between Olivia Wilde Y Harry Styles. Although they maintain a discreet relationship, both drive their fans crazy with their striking looks.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

OM: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, these stars have been announced at OM

2 mins ago

What do Blake Lively’s parents and siblings do?

11 mins ago

Gerard Piqué soon to be a dad with his new (very young) girlfriend?

12 mins ago

Nicole Kidman shows muscular in photos and divides opinions

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button