Olivia Wilde’s sneakers that are a trend and you will want to have

Hollywood always stands out for the style that celebrity couples have. It is already an art when you see them on the streets of the city. Just think of the looks, for example, of Victoria and David Beckham, as now those of Olivia Wilde that, together with Harry Stylesthey took all eyes with these sneakers of retro air that will be a trend.

Olivia Wildeher styling and passion for fashion

It is worth remembering that it has been a long time since in the world of celebrities there was no talk of such a notorious ‘movie’ romance, such as the one that has arisen between Olivia Wilde Y Harry Styles. Although they maintain a discreet relationship, both drive their fans crazy with their striking looks.

On this occasion, in stylistic terms, the couple has shown that they are the definitive couple goal since they were photographed together for the first time in January 2021, at the wedding of Jeffrey Azoff, and Glenne Christiaansen.

There it was seen that both wore two boho chic outfits under the Gucci signature. Combined with masks from The Vampire’s Wife, they did not pass anyone indifferent. From that time on, they don’t stop giving away unforgettable looks and show that they are true fashion lovers.

Quite a trend: sneakers retro air

This time, it was not just Olivia Wilde who got all eyes. Once again, she coincided with her partner in a model of sneakers of retro air and confirmed that it will be one of the great trends in sneakers for the next year 2023 that everyone will want to have.

It’s about the sneakers Adidas x Gucci. It was precisely Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, who launched this new collection where he brought together the best of both firms. He materialized his idea in sports-inspired garments, but also in accessories and footwear.

This is how it looks sneakers trend Olivia Wilde beside Harry Styles – Source: Vogue

so you are sneakers with a retro air, they will become the star piece of the collection and in 2023 everyone will want to wear them. The emblematic Adidas Gazelle model in detail, is a design with a retro air and sports inspiration.

The new Gazelle design by Adidas and Gucci – Source: Vogue.

When seen up close, they show that they have acquired a touch of luxury to be worn on any occasion. From the moment she saw her Olivia Wilde wearing them, has not taken long to become the latest object of desire for fashion lovers.

And you, did you like them?

