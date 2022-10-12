Olivia Wilde’s stumble on the red carpet of the San Sebastian Festival

Olivia Wilde starred in a heated moment on her way through the red carpet of the San Sebastian Film Festival

The San Sebastian Film Festival These days it brings together the top celebrities, who present their new productions and parade in their best clothes on the red carpet. Olivia Wilde was one of the most eagerly-awaited filmmakers in this edition of the competition and her visit to the Spanish city did not go unnoticed. Although the director of Do not worry honey was involved in recent weeks in several controversies around the making of the film, yesterday, the actress and director was back in the news for a reason of a different nature.

On her arrival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater, the actress and director, in a couple with Harry Styles, was received by admirers and photographers amid a barrage of flashes. Wilde chose for the occasion a metallic green mermaid dress from Valentino with a long train, a detail that played tricks on the artist while she posed for the cameras.

Wilde smiles for the cameras – Credits: @JUAN NAHARRO

The star stumbled when one of her shoes caught on the end of the dress, at which point she needed the help of an assistant to free herself from the awkward scene. A part of the tail of his design had been attached to his towering Gianvito Rossi heels, which almost caused him to fall. Fortunately, the actress was able to avoid being the protagonist of a more serious situation and everything remained in a funny anecdote.

Moment when her heels get tangled in the dress and the director loses her balance – Credits: @JUAN NAHARRO

Wilde directed the psychological thriller Do not worry honey and plays the role of Bunny, the best friend of one of the central figures of the plot, Alice Chambers, played by Florence Pugh. The film also stars Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Dita Von Teese.

The actress took the anecdote with humor and received help to accommodate her clothing – Credits: @JUAN NAHARRO

The controversial film

Earlier this month, at the Venice Film Festival, the director weighed in on the controversies expressed by the cast regarding the project. Nevertheless, Florence Pugh openly ignored Wilde during the red carpet, and Harry Styles and Chris Pine starred in an incident when the former was accused of spitting on the latter. To try to placate the rumors, the director of the film assured during an interview that everything went smoothly on the set.

Continue reading the story

“Florence’s performance in this film is amazing. I find it disconcerting that the media would rather focus on unfounded rumors and gossip thus overshadowing her profound talent,” Wilde said during a chat with Vanity Fair. “She deserves more than that, as does the movie and everyone who has worked so hard on it,” she added.

On the other hand, Wilde denied that there had been a salary gap between the actress of little women and the musician, who is also her partner, and also He told the reason why he fired Shia LaBeouf, who was going to play the character that the former One Direction later resumed.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, during their time in Venice – Credits: @TIZIANA FABI

“There are a lot of things out there that I don’t pay attention to. But I find it absurd clickbaits invented and the consequences of a non-existent salary inequality between our main actors and the supporting ones. I’m really angry about those kinds of rumors.” stated in dialogue with Variety.

As for LaBeaouf’s firing, Wilde addressed the climate the actor allegedly generated on set and how she wanted to protect Pugh from her co-star. “I say this as someone who is a huge fan of your work: your process was not adequate to the ethics that I demand in my productions. It has a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy, “she expressed. Then, she alluded to the complaint of psychological, emotional and sexual abuse presented by the singer and ex-partner of the actor, FKA Twigs. “After this happened, a lot of things came to light that worried me a lot in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was an energy that would serve as a great support. Especially in a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported,” she noted. Finally, she had a few words for the interpreter: “I wish you health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh’s stylists get involved in all the drama