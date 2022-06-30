Olivia Wilde’s wedding that almost killed her dad

Olivia Wilde He is one of those Hollywood stars who rowed it from the bottom to get to position himself in the place he occupies today. Although she is the daughter of Leslie Redlich and Andrew Cockburn, two renowned journalists with great contacts in the environment, she started small and did not reject any role in her early days.

Undoubtedly, his time in the series The OC Y dr house They positioned her within the industry and showed all her acting talent. Her debut on the big screen in 2004, in The Girl Next Door, ended up opening all the doors for her.

Olivia Wilde.

Just as his work path had many ups and downs, so was the personal life of Olivia Wilde. Although she currently enjoys her love story with Harry Stylesafter separating from Jason Sudeikis after 10 years of love and two children together, in the past it was not all so easy in matters of the heart.

However, it was not with Sudeikis with whom the actress decided to walk down the aisle for the only time in her life. Before meeting the famed actor, the star of dr house she was married to the Italian prince Tao Ruspoli.

In 2003 and after six months of love, the young people were married in a school bus in Washington and with only two people as witnesses. That spontaneity of youth almost cost the artist’s father his life.

At that time, the journalist had a heart attack from which, fortunately, he recovered quickly and did not go to great lengths. “I got carried away by a wave of romanticism and by that overwhelming feeling that he was going to build a family,” he said about it. Wilde.

Olivia and the Italian prince.

The couple divorced in 2011 due to “irreconcilable differences”. There were some negotiations for the division of assets but they were handled with total secrecy. The truth is olivia she had married into an aristocratic Italian family who had a lot of money.

However, about him he assured: “Everyone expected him to pick me up in a limousine or take me to a yacht, but he appeared with his sandals and his hair disheveled and no one could believe he was a prince.”