Olivia Wilde’s white pants that you will wear to the office this fall

Yes, your suspicions are correct. You are facing the umpteenth apology for white pants. Many outfits will we have to teach (you) to make it clear that these are an option as valid as any other? How many celebrities we will be forced to clap our hands to convert the light jeans in a garment worthy of being considered a wardrobe item? Among us: those that are necessary. Here goes another: Olivia Wilde and a style that is a fabulous excuse to sneak white pants into our daily office uniform.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in New York.© Gtresonline

The actress and partner of the singer Harry Styles has stopped for a second her debate between whether the sneakers she likes the most are the Converse for a walk or the bohemian Adidas to immerse herself in another stylistic ‘scrub’: that of build a good look with white pants. She has gotten away with it because with her set of jeans, striped sweater and basic sneakers she has put together a look comfortable, easy and effective. You don’t need less, but you don’t need more either.

The couple was out for a walk in New York (a visit to an art gallery? a shopping spree? a quick getaway for a matcha latte?) so the discreet clothing chosen by Wilde is appropriate. Her stylistic exercise thus becomes one of the first halftime outfits – Can we already talk about summer or is it still too early to entrust ourselves to such a concept? – that we could copy for the return to the office. We will not deny that it adapts to any context or plan.

