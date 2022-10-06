Olivida Wilde: in which films has the director of Don’t Worry Honey participated? | Harry Styles | Peruvian billboard | Cinema | Movies | Premieres in Peru | Don’t Worry Darling | Florence Pugh | SPORT-PLAY

Olivia Wilde She is a director and actress who has participated in many series and movies. Nowadays there is a lot of talk about her thanks to ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ (Don’t worry honey), a film that she directs and opens on September 22.

This feature film tells the story of Alice (Florence Pugh) Y Jack (Harry Styles), who live in a city created by a company that takes care of the people who work with them on a secret project.

Wilde He has also participated in other feature films, so he has extensive experience in the world of cinema. Some of his work can be seen in the streaming platforms More popular. Next, we tell you more about it.

Her

It is a film that mixes science fiction, romance and drama. It is about a man who develops a love relationship with a virtual assistant. The American actress plays Amelia and you can rent the feature film at Clear video and Movistar Play.

Ghostbusters: Legacy

The story is about Ghostbusters founding member Egon Spengler moving to Summerville, Oklahoma, where he suspected a cultist’s mining operations are located. Olivia is Gozer La Gozeriana and you can find her in HBOMax.

Rush

The film is about two racing drivers who have a rivalry, and that behind each one very curious stories are hidden. Olivia plays Suzy Miller, the wife of one of them and you can see the story in Netflix, Paramount and Claro video.

Tron: Legacy

It is the sequel to Tron and is about Sam Flynn, a 27-year-old expert programmer who investigates the disappearance of his father. Olivia is Quorra, loyal confidant of Kevin Flynn, the tape is in DisneyPlus.

Like life itself

It is a romantic film that tells the story of several characters that are discovered throughout the film to be related in some way. In the filmthe actress is Abby Dempsey and you can see the film Apple TV (rent).

Year one

It tells the story of a prehistoric hunter and gatherer named Zed and Oh who live in a tribe with customs of those times. Olivia Wilde is the princess Inanna and to enjoy the story you only have to have Netflix.

stolen words

the story is in Prime video and Clear videothe feature film is about a writer who has published a book that tells the story of Rory Jansen, a young aspiring writer who finds the manuscript of a novel in a suitcase, which he passes off as his own in order to publish it.

The Lazarus Effect

It is about a team of students who as part of their research are mapping the human brain, but while they are doing that work one of them dies. The story can be seen at clear video (To rent).

