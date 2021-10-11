Olivier Rousteing tells his drama on social media: “A year ago the fire in my house. I was ashamed of the scars”

It is a time of truth and confessions for Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s talented artistic director for ten years. At the end of a fashion week whose triumphal show counted models of the caliber of Naomi Campbell and Milla Jovovich, the 36-year-old native of Bordeaux, friend of the stars from Kim Kardashian to Cara Delevingne, shared a very painful personal story on Instagram, dating back to a year ago. The photo accompanying Rousteing’s long post already speaks for itself: the designer is in a cast on the upper body, his face swollen and full of bruises. “Exactly one year ago, a fire broke out in my house”, explains Olivier.

Here is what Balmain’s couturier told about his accident on 9 October 2020: “ONE YEAR AGO, I finally feel ready to share this experience. I have hidden it for too long, and it’s time you all met it. Exactly one year ago, a fire broke out inside my house. The next morning, I woke up at the Saint Louis Hospital in Paris. The very professional staff of this famous hospital, which at the time faced an incredible number of hospitalizations for Covid, took extraordinary care of me. I will never stop thanking them.

The Balmain music festival: the fashion show of the spring-summer 2022 collection

designer Olivier Rousteing celebrates ten years of creative director at Balmain in Paris, and he does it not with a simple fashion show, but a real music festival with exceptional guests and a parade of supermodels – from Naomi Campbell to Milla Jovovich





The struggle for acceptance

An episode in Rousteing’s life which, having overcome the fear of the moment and the subsequent trauma, led him to profound reflections onimage of ourselves in the age of social media. Thoughts that are even more striking when you consider that they come from a creator of beauty and amazing fashion creations. “I went to great lengths to hide this story from as many people as possible, trying to keep it a secret from my team and friends for too long.”

Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing in 2019

Rousteing continues in his long rant post, “To tell the truth I don’t know why I was so ashamed: maybe for thatobsession with perfection so present in the fashion world and for my insecurities … As soon as I recovered, I worked day and night to forget the accident and to create my collections, continuing to make the world dream with them, at the same time hiding the scars with masks, turtleneck sweaters, long sleeves and even many rings, on all fingers, during various interviews or shootings. And I really realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what we want! They allow us to create our own narrative, which avoids what we don’t want to see or show: it’s our new world. “

Olivier’s rebirth

“Now, a year later, I am healed, happy and healthy,” Rousteing confides to the same social media that the gaze becomes critical. “I realize how lucky I am and thank God everyday. The meaning of my last show is one celebration of the heal about pain. I thank all the models, the production, the team, my Balmain family, my friends who came and supported not only the ten years of my career but my rebirth. Today I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I am starting a new chapter with a smile and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses of Saint Louis, to all those who have helped me during this long period of recovery and who have protected my secret: a deep thank you. I love you, God bless you all and above all never give up! There is always the sun after the storm “.

Balmain s / s 2022 show

Many stars friends of Balmain’s creative have expressed support for Rousteing by commenting on Instagram, from Donatella Versace, who said she was “happy that she is well” a Kim Kardashian with a simple “I love you”, and many others up to Chiara Ferrafgni, Cardi B, Cindy Crawford, Sara Sampaio, Adriana Lima. The hearts of famous and fans are beyond 500 thousand in two days.