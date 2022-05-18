Ollie Watkins chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has made his pick in the long-running GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two stars have been part of the greatest player rivalry in history and have dominated the talk with their incredible achievements over the past 15 years.

Although both are currently in the twilight of their careers – the Manchester United star is 37, while Messi turns 35 next month – the debate over who is better rages on.

The latest player to speak out on the matter is Watkins, who was asked to choose between the two in a video posted by ESPN FC on YouTube.

Entitled “Asking professional footballers: Messi or Ronaldo? “We see a crowd of players from different teams in different championships give their opinion on the debate.

When the Villa striker was confronted with the question, he thought for two seconds before giving his answer: “Ronaldo! “.

Of all the players featured in the video, the 26-year-old is the only one to explicitly name the Portuguese star, while most of the others said ‘both’. Messi, however, was the winner in this case with the score at 7-5.

Watkins teammates Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Sanson chose the former FC Barcelona player, while Ronaldo’s former teammate Dejan Kulusevski could not respond.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko had the most interesting response of all, choosing neither and instead choosing team-mate Kevin De Bruyne!

