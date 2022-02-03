OlliOlli World, the review – Nerd4.life

We are on the island of Radlandia, a kind of skater’s paradise, and we have to participate in the selections to become the new skate god. It is not just a nominal title, but a mystical role that will make us the intermediaries between men and gods. More precisely between the skaters and the gods, given the theme of the game. They are the ones who created Radlandia, dividing it into five different biomes, all with specific challenges to face. Will we be able to win their favors? In reality, as we will discover by playing, they are really over the top, even funny figures (yes, we also talk to the gods during the game). However, the focus of the whole experience is not them, but the skateboard, understood in its clearest and most passionate form, as we will see in the course of the review by OlliOlli World .

Gameplay

The routes are varied and very cheerful

A few weeks ago we had tried the Roll7 game in a practically definitive version, so much so that we were able to keep the saves with the final one. Already at the time he had made a more than positive impression on us, an impression confirmed by the version that we have been able to test in the last few days and which, as already mentioned, is practically the same game.

In strictly playful terms, OlliOlli World is very simple to explain: after having created our skater, we have to face a series of races in which the main objective is usually to get to the end of the course. Making it is not very difficult, at least in the early stages, which include a rich tutorial, but we soon realize that the knot is not “going forward”, but the improvement of our capacity. Don’t worry though, because the control system is very simple, almost arcade: with a button you accelerate, with the controller levers you perform the various stunts and, if necessary, you press another button to change lanes. That’s all? Apparently yes, because the whole game system works on multiple levels of depth ranging from simply running trying not to fall off the skate, to hitting some good tricks in sequence, to combining spectacular evolutions in thrilling races and truly satisfying dynamics, which translate into an increasingly marked growth in our score (and our ego).

In OlliOlli World, finishing a race means nothing. Often on the first try you find yourself dejected to look at a summary screen with most of the aims not ticked. Maybe while running we also realized the presence of some secret, but we could not reach it. Even more dramatic is the transition to the global rankings screen, where you immediately realize that it is as if a large piece of the track had been lost along the way, given that someone scored tens of times higher than ours.

In addition to the races where you simply have to get to the bottom, which are the majority, there are a few variants like the points races, in which you have to accumulate the highest possible score within a certain time limit, and the challenges, in which we will have to satisfy the requests of some characters. In general, however, you have to start from a point A to reach a point B, overcoming chasms, grinding on the various supports arranged along the track, jumping from the ramps, running on the walls and so on.

Radlandia in all its pasteliness

As mentioned, each biome has its own specific challenges that make the races unique. However what really matters to improve is to learn the morphology of the slopes well and dedicate yourself to mastering the advanced tricks, which require coordinated movements of the controller (you know the super moves of fighting games?) Only in this way you can accumulate more and more points. To finish OlliOlli World it really takes a few hours, but to master it it takes an infinity of more time, so much so that it doesn’t make much sense to talk about longevity in the classic terms, since the play time it can vary enormously from player to player.