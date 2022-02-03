OlliOlli World, the review – Nerd4.life

The reviews of OlliOlli World, a skateboard arcade that manages to be deep and light at the same time, without forgetting the enthusiasm
We are on the island of Radlandia, a kind of skater’s paradise, and we have to participate in the selections to become the new skate god. It is not just a nominal title, but a mystical role that will make us the intermediaries between men and gods. More precisely between the skaters and the gods, given the theme of the game. They are the ones who created Radlandia, dividing it into five different biomes, all with specific challenges to face. Will we be able to win their favors? In reality, as we will discover by playing, they are really over the top, even funny figures (yes, we also talk to the gods during the game). However, the focus of the whole experience is not them, but the skateboard, understood in its clearest and most passionate form, as we will see in the course of the review by OlliOlli World.
Gameplay
A few weeks ago we had tried the Roll7 game in a practically definitive version, so much so that we were able to keep the saves with the final one. Already at the time he had made a more than positive impression on us, an impression confirmed by the version that we have been able to test in the last few days and which, as already mentioned, is practically the same game.
In strictly playful terms, OlliOlli World is very simple to explain: after having created our skater, we have to face a series of races in which the main objective is usually to get to the end of the course. Making it is not very difficult, at least in the early stages, which include a rich tutorial, but we soon realize that the knot is not “going forward”, but the improvement of our capacity. Don’t worry though, because the control system is very simple, almost arcade: with a button you accelerate, with the controller levers you perform the various stunts and, if necessary, you press another button to change lanes. That’s all? Apparently yes, because the whole game system works on multiple levels of depth ranging from simply running trying not to fall off the skate, to hitting some good tricks in sequence, to combining spectacular evolutions in thrilling races and truly satisfying dynamics, which translate into an increasingly marked growth in our score (and our ego).
In OlliOlli World, finishing a race means nothing. Often on the first try you find yourself dejected to look at a summary screen with most of the aims not ticked. Maybe while running we also realized the presence of some secret, but we could not reach it. Even more dramatic is the transition to the global rankings screen, where you immediately realize that it is as if a large piece of the track had been lost along the way, given that someone scored tens of times higher than ours.
In addition to the races where you simply have to get to the bottom, which are the majority, there are a few variants like the points races, in which you have to accumulate the highest possible score within a certain time limit, and the challenges, in which we will have to satisfy the requests of some characters. In general, however, you have to start from a point A to reach a point B, overcoming chasms, grinding on the various supports arranged along the track, jumping from the ramps, running on the walls and so on.
As mentioned, each biome has its own specific challenges that make the races unique. However what really matters to improve is to learn the morphology of the slopes well and dedicate yourself to mastering the advanced tricks, which require coordinated movements of the controller (you know the super moves of fighting games?) Only in this way you can accumulate more and more points. To finish OlliOlli World it really takes a few hours, but to master it it takes an infinity of more time, so much so that it doesn’t make much sense to talk about longevity in the classic terms, since the play time it can vary enormously from player to player.
Tinsels
OlliOlli World is not only very refined in its essential mechanics, but has on its side a world built with a unique and engaging style, the result of a Artistic direction shrewd, which recalls the underground cartoon scene and which turns out to be a magnificent background to the entire play experience. There is no need for the story, the personalization of the character ditto (you can change the outfit and appearance of your avatar at any time, perhaps making him wear the items worn overcoming the challenges, which in any case have only an aesthetic value), as well as the choice to fill the slopes of surreal elements, but all this contributes in any case to create an atmosphere that recalls a cheerful and free way of conceiving skateboarding. So the battered scenarios, the bananas in the middle of the path, the giant bees and all the strange characters that populate the island are welcome, because their sum creates a unique and noisy fresco, full of fun and joviality.
In this OlliOlli World is a heartfelt celebration of a broad subculture, which it manages to interpret much better than much more serious titles, going beyond the search for the star’s name on the cover, to offer itself as pure love for skateboarding diluted in code and pixels. It is genuinely cheerful, while offering much deeper game mechanics than it seems at first glance, as already pointed out.
It is not skateboard professionals, but that of groups of friends who gather in the equipped (or even not) playgrounds, chat, have a drink, tell each other about the day and then leave to do some stunts, falling and getting up and then falling and getting up again. At the end of the fair, the player is not invited to become a virtuoso of the skateboard, but of the controller, who must learn to handle with graceful mechanics if he is to become competitive. Yes, because the knot is all here: OlliOlli World is one of those titles that lets you enter its coils with discretion, allows you to leave whenever you want, but offers such ample room for improvement that if you let yourself be carried away by it formula you end up entangled for months, if not years, with each path becoming a challenge in its own right to be repeated as many times as is deemed necessary to be satisfied with the final result.
Comment
Digital Delivery
Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop
Price
€ 29.99
OlliOlli World is a title full of enthusiasm and love for skateboarding. It is also refined and equipped with mechanics that make the games engaging thanks to their fluid and spectacular dynamics, which are never trivial. The rest, namely the various biomes, the special races, the customization and the narrative side, are pleasant trappings, but overall superfluous for what remains a perfect game especially in its founding idea. He comes out in a difficult month, but he can definitely have a say in him.
PRO
- Refined game mechanics with multiple skill levels
- Fluid and spectacular races, which become more and more so as the player’s skill grows
- Varied and dynamic track design
- Many trappings, perhaps useless, but still joyful
VERSUS
- Some dialogue a little subdued