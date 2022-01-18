OlliOlli World, tried – Nerd4.life

Basically this is what we have tried to understand with the second tried by OlliOlli World , which left us with a strange tremor in our fingers after putting down the controller and a great desire to continue playing.

We arrive at the end of the track with a score of almost 50,000. It looks great to us and we are happy that we didn’t make any mistakes. After some difficult tests we feel we have finally understood how to play and, above all, how to make the most of the play system. “It didn’t take long”, we mentally repeat ourselves like a mantra, as if to convince ourselves that another test has been passed. Unfortunately ours is a mere illusion. We just have to look at the race summary screen to find that we have missed all the secondary objectives. Already from this detail we understand that the margin for improvement of our performance is very high. The global ranking, however, makes it a kind of abyss into which our pride ends up inexorably plunging: someone finished the track with just under 450,000 points. We are amazed, also because we are only at the first stirrings of the game, therefore with still very few players admitted to its secrets. How far can you go?

Gameplay

OlliOlli World is a cheerful game

In a previous article dedicated to OlliOlli World, which still contains very valid information, we had approached the game from the point of view of its basic mechanics. What at the time appeared to us an experience already quite refined, was in reality only a fragment of what seems to be the final version.

The mechanical base have obviously remained the same, but it is the work as a whole that has taken on another consistency. What seems to be the authentic beauty of Roll7’s title lies in the distance that passes between a well-played game and one well-played, that is, in the invitation to improve and not be satisfied with only arriving at the end of the tracks, inherent in the scores and in a variegated control system, in which gradually more and more advanced evolutions are discovered to be achieved with the controller, which transform us into virtuosos of the skateboard.

The game is set on the island of Radlandia, where the selection is underway to find the new god of skate, that is the one who will act as an intermediary between the skaters and the gods who created the island, called the utopia of the skateboard. All this translates into a journey through the five biomes that make up this strange place, each of them full of circuits of all kinds dedicated to skaters. In terms of gameplay, this translates into a series of races to be played in sequence, where the goal is to finish with the best possible score.

As already mentioned, the control system is immediate to master, but in reality it allows you to play at different skill levels. The first hour player will feel satisfied knowing how to accelerate and perform some basic stunts. The most savvy user will begin to seriously study the control system, to discover the advanced tricks and the best combinations on each track. Finally, the most dedicated player will be able to perform perfect evolutions, maximizing the points obtained. From this point of view, OlliOlli World seems to be truly amazing, so much can it give satisfaction at any level you are.

The scenarios are simple, but of great impact

But how does it work, you may be wondering? In reality it is very simple to explain: the character automatically advances along the track, with the player having to give him the different inputs to accelerate, change lanes and perform the various tricks during the grind or while in flight. Everything has such a rhythm that when you manage to make a path from start to finish without falling (there are anyway checkpoints, so as not to always start all over again), it seems as if you have witnessed a kind of choreographed show.

The map of the island

In its dynamics, the title of Roll7 knows how to give a pleasure that we do not hesitate to define aesthetic, that is the bearer of a beauty that is itself a game and that increases the involvement considerably. The cartoon graphic style certainly puts its own, as well as the presence of wacky and colorful characters, with the possibility of making that even the main one, but it is the fluidity of the races, designed with great attention to achieve this goal, to determine a experience in a certain sense deeper and more satisfying and at the same time relaxing. We are faced with a cheerful and joyful title, which gives a glimpse of the authors’ passion for the subject matter from each pixel.