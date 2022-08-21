Olsen crab sandals are the new boho sandals

When you see that your best friend (sister, cousin, acquaintance…) uploads a new ‘selfies’ to Instagram, you run to like and comment on a row of emojis of fires, hearts or something similar. If he writes something you read it and share it. If she starts a business, the first thing you do is support her. Come on, it’s something that comes from everyone. And in these cases there is no one more proud of the successes of their sisters than elizabeth olsen.

“Everything they have worn throughout my life, I have wanted to wear, even now as an adult”

Y, Elizabeth, we understand you. Moreover, the same thing happens to us. Mary Kate and Ashley are inspiration. From his Y2K outfits in each of his films to each of his creations from TheRow we all like them: the non-shoe shoes, the Ginza sandals that all the stylish girls on Instagram fell in love with, their classic bags, the long and masculine coats… But in summer, we are like the actress from Scarlet Witch and Vision Y we want to live in their crab sandals.

Elizabeth Olsen and her favorite crab sandals. © GTresOnline

X-Ray of Sleek Crab Sandals with the Olsen Seal of Approval and Summer 2022 Trends:

→ Called Meena and they are discounted

→ In a elegant ecru color very wearable and versatile

→ With interlocking strips that, in addition to making them more flexiblemake them have a better hold

→ Plus sophisticatedplus pragmatic and definitely more adults that the crabs that we had before

→ They dress twice as much as the Ginza sandals we already know, but they are just as comfortable or more

→ They are the (pen)ultimate proof that less is infinitely more

→ And, for the same reason, they have that quality chameleon that will make them perfect for the girls more boho and for the most classic

In conclusion, these sandals have little or nothing to do with those of our childhood, they are new, they are from the Sienna Miller of the two thousand who walked around Ibiza in Ibizan dresses, from the girls who walk around Madrid in boho skirts, but above all things, are THE sandals with which we imagine each of our last walks this summer and the beginning of autumn.

