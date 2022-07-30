Olympia activates the Prevention Medicine Unit

Jose Francisco Tinao.

Olympia has launched the Unit of Medicine for Prevention, Longevity and Integral Medicine, located in the Lifestyle Center space. A new health model focused on the search for more holistic health care.

A new health model focused on search of some Healthcare more holistic. “It seeks to offer a global care of that person, of the patient, focused not only on the body, but also on the state of mind, their emotions, or stress control”, says the head of the Unit, Jose Francisco Tinao.

Another of its main characteristics is the teamwork. “Different professionals will attend to the patient in a coordinated manner. The combination of adding a traditional care quiet in the clinical history, physical examination together with modern biochemical analyzes, genetic Y biophysicists that offer us very relevant information and added to what we find in a traditional way”, the specialist has detailed.

Likewise, clinical nutrition will play a very important role. The Nutrition area constantly supports, teaches and explains why make dietary changes. “Following, for example, an anti-inflammatory diet, knowing how to eat breakfast and knowing and being interested in the choice of what one eats. Nutrition is going to be an essential link in the global approach of patients”, highlighted the expert.

Olympia seeks to anticipate the disease

The aim of Olympia is to put the spotlight on avoid disease, anticipate it with health promotion and education. Wanted healthy agingimprove the quality of life and not deteriorate due to the onset of a disease or “leaving us”.

To achieve this, Olympia’s Unit of Medicine for Prevention, Longevity and Integrative Medicine will use genetic studies (state-of-the-art polymorphisms) that determine the potential risks of developing certain diseases.

“Precious and precise information because then we have time to work to try to block the expression of “those genes” and reduce the chances of cardiovascular, rheumatic, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and degenerative processes,” concludes Tinao.