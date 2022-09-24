Olympia from Greece has the most elegant bardot dress

In the haul fashion finder Olympia from Greece their dresses stand out. In each of her poses, the fashion expert always knows how to hit the style keys and she does it, especially when she steps on an important event or meeting in which she has to elevate the etiquette of your attire.

After debuting at London Fashion Week recently presenting the collection of spring-summer 2022/23 by Emilia Wickstead, Olympia has shared a gallery of images on her Instagram profile in which she shows different moments that she enjoys in London beyond her fashionista social agenda. Among all the photographs that she has wanted to share with her followers, one especially stands out in which she poses in front of a mirror wearing one of the most beautiful dresses that she has shown us to date.

@olympiagreeceInstagram

The daughter of Pablo and Marie-Chantal from Greece wore a long black dress that was perfect for both a gala event and a night out for dinner. A design black, long and long-sleeved that was especially striking due to its necklineSince, with a heart shape on the chest and a bardot silhouette (which leaves the shoulders bare), it became one of the most romantic pieces in her wardrobe.

To finish completing your outfits, Olympia chose a bag in the same color as the Louis Vuitton dress and a beauty look ideal to put the finishing touch to your outfit. She wore her blonde hair loose and styled in waves and, alsomade up her lips in a burgundy tone, detail that helped him create a style worthy of one of the most booming trends for this season, that of the vampire aesthetic or the whimsigoth.

@olympiagreeceInstagram

This trend of fashion Olympia itself already advanced it last Augustwhen he wore one of the most repeated vintage designs among celebrities. Joining the choice of other big names in fashion, such as Natalie Portman, the royal was seen with the dress vintage Thierry Mugler’s ‘Vampire’, one of the most repeated options on red carpets.