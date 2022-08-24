Olympia from Greece notices Sienna Miller and chooses the most beautiful guest dress

Just take a look at her Instagram profile to see that Olympia from Greece is passionate about fashion. Disconnected from the most formal and classic royal style, the eldest daughter of the crown prince of Greece dares with all trendseven the riskiest.

In her last publication she poses with a dress with which she does her particular pink declaration of love, the color that will dominate the autumn-winter 2022 season, as the catwalk has already anticipated. It is a design of Self Portrait that has everything to sign the best fall guest look, now that we have our sights set on the weddings and events of September and October.

Olympia from Greece in a pink dress by Self-Portrait.@olympiagreece

THE GREECE OLYMPIA GUEST DRESS, PERFECT FOR AUTUMN WEDDINGS

On the one hand it is a design of fine point an ideal fabric for mid-season events that also has the added value of fitting closely to the body in a very flattering way.

We insist, the pink be the main color of the new season. To separate it from its more oa version, especially if you wear it in dress format, do as Olympia and opt for a daring and groundbreaking silhouette.

The royal opts for a design of midi length and cut-out with a strategic opening in the front that plays on the two-piece effect.

When it comes to combining the dress, giving it all the prominence is a success. Simple sandals will suffice. Better if they are golden, to add a festive touch to the outfits; Olympia opted for some Aquazurra flats.

Self-Portrait, the favorite guest signature of celebrities Sienna Miller in a Self-Portrait dress.Getty Images

Founded by young Malaysian Han Chong, London-based firm Self-Portrait has carved out a niche for itself in the wardrobe of the most elegant women. On numerous occasions Kate Middleton has worn her designs, whose price ranges between 200 and 500 euros. Tamara Falc chose one of the brand’s famous lace dresses to attend the First Communion of her goddaughter Catita de ella. And a few weeks ago it was the actress Sienna Miller who was wearing a design from the firm’s new collection, just like Olympia’s, made in a fine knit and cut-out type.

