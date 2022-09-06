Olympia from Greece wows in polka dot minidress

Maria Olympia of Greece She is known for being one of the European princesses with a great passion for fashion, a taste that she shares with her more than 265 thousand followers on Instagram.

Born in New York, the Princess found in London the ideal place to expand her artistic career and has managed to be the face of major brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, as well as starring on magazine covers such as “Harper’s Bazaar” and “Vanity Fair “.

At 26 years old, Olympia is considered an “it girl”, a term by which attractive and influential women are known, and her most recent look, which she shared through her Instagram stories, confirms this.

In the photo you can see the young blonde sitting in an armchair with two boys and thanks to her pose, you can see that she is wearing a navy blue minidress with white polka dots.

The garment belongs to the Magda Butrym brand, which has been on the market since 2014 and has dressed other celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, Irina Shayk, among others.

The dress with a gathered design, an opening below the chest and a knot at the neck is part of a new collection and its cost is 1,620 dollars, approximately more than 32 thousand pesos.

In recent years, polka dot dresses have become a staple in wardrobes as they are the ideal option to wear in summer, depending on the accessories they can be worn perfectly both day and night and Princess Olympia is an example .

Olympia is the only daughter of the crown princes of Greece, the the prince Pablo Y Marie Chantal Miller, one of the most popular New York socialites in the 90s. She is the sister of Constantine, Achilles, Odysseus and Aristides.

He graduated from New York University in 2019 and although the monarchy has been abolished in Greece, the family still holds the titles.