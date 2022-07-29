Olympia launches a Medicine Unit for Prevention, Longevity and Integrative Medicine

Today, 26 centuries later, with longevity installed in our days, almost all the parameters of medicine have changed. And in reality it is no longer about curing, but also about avoiding the disease, thus achieving a quality of life in old age that, surely, we could not have if we did not do our part for it. That inescapable part of the doctor, of course, but, above all, that other essential part of the patient. He is going to stop being a passive subject in the consultation to take charge of his health.

With these wickers, the Medicine Unit for Prevention, Longevity and Comprehensive Medicine of Olympia was born, the new center of personalized services of Quirónsalud for the care and optimization of health. This supposes a globalized attention distributed not only between the different organs of the body, but also sharing space and time with the state of mind, emotions or stress control. A complete picture of health inside and out. The head of the Unit, Dr. José Francisco Tinao, points out that the patient is going to be the central element of this entire process, the protagonist, “but for that he needs to be involved in his own health. You have to teach him to make him aware of the things he has to do for himself and help him. This way he will become independent for the future.”

To finally achieve this independence, each patient will be cared for by a team of professionals in a coordinated manner, in such a way that, along with traditional care, a clinical history book or a physical examination of the usual ones, modern biochemical analyzes will rub shoulders , genetic and biophysical, “which offer us information impossible to find in a traditional way”. The panorama exposed by Dr. Tinao is that of, paraphrasing Paco Ibáñez, a present loaded with the future, because what is really sought is healthy aging, avoiding disease, anticipating it with health promotion and education , so that we improve the quality of life without deteriorating more than is essential due to the unwanted appearance of a disease.

How to move towards this state? Using genetic studies, state-of-the-art polymorphisms, which determine the potential risks of developing certain diseases. “Precious and precise information that allows us to act, blocking the expression of these genes and reducing the chances of cardiovascular, rheumatic, autoimmune, diabetic and degenerative diseases.” And for sample, a button: the liver. Each person is a world and each liver, a personal expression. There are, genetically, very good and this allows them to function very quickly. Others, however, without being sick, have a much slower rhythm. “If you know its characteristics, you can prevent the possibility of developing a disease. However, this interference does not mean medicalizing them, but rather starting to do things that reduce that risk, such as changing their diet or developing a specific physical exercise program,” says the director of the Unit of Medicine for Prevention, Longevity and Comprehensive Medicine of Olympia.

And it is that in taking control of our health, nutrition is placed, voluntarily or unconsciously, at the axis of our daily evolution. When we live more and more years, when we coin unwanted chronic diseases and when we suffer from the disabilities of old age, it turns out that the way we eat conditions almost everything. Dr. Tinao is a manifest defender of nutritional learning. “We must explain and make people understand why it is so important to choose the right diet, because, for example, following an anti-inflammatory diet, knowing how to eat breakfast and knowing and being interested in choosing what one eats can be essential in the global approach that each one do your health.” But not only. The immune system is also another of the pillars for the best maintenance of health and that it is necessary to take care of, because, according to experts, immunosenescence is one of the instruments of aging associated with pathologies that deteriorate us and reduce our quality of life. .

For this reason, in order to address our health as a whole in order to face a healthy old age, José Francisco Tinao considers the creation of the Medicine Unit for Prevention, Longevity and Integral Medicine of Olympia to be important, because “by studying the person globally as a team With innovative methods, we can analyze not only the inappropriate habits that facilitate diseases and their consequences, but we can also verify the gastrointestinal and liver functions, as well as the hidden presence of micronutrient deficiencies, of viruses that have lost the natural balance with our immune system or that of a new reality already present: environmental toxins that interfere with metabolic reactions”. And Dr. Tinao looks to the future, and his own future, with optimism, when he concludes that “controlling these multiple factors gives us incredible work options to prevent the development and progression of diseases and thus manage our time.”