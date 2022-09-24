Olympia Quirónsalud launches a sports medicine unit

Olympia Quirónsalud adds a new project to its portfolio of services. The medical center of the Quirónsalud group has inaugurated a sports medicine unitas reported by the hospital operator through a statement.

This new unit will have the objective of caring for and guiding both healthy people and those with some underlying pathology, acute or chronic, of any age who practice sports or want to start practicing sports.

The main person in charge of this unit will be Dr. Luis Serratosa, who, in addition to carrying out sports medical examinations, will look for promote the assessment, prevention and treatment of all musculoskeletal diseasescardiovascular, respiratory and of another nature, which can limit sports practice to a greater or lesser degree.

Beyond promoting the implementation of all those strategies aimed at the prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports practice, the Olympia center will seek to increase the study of other pathologies that may interfere with or be a consequence of sports practicesuch as some heart diseases, including asthma, anemia, diabetes or the use of prohibited substances.

Another of the main objectives of the unit will be to carry out a adequate prescription of physical exercise to all those patients with chronic pathology of any type. “Today we have enough scientific evidence to show that physical exercise should be part of everyone’s usual therapeutic arsenal”, Serratosa assured.

In addition to being coordinated by Luis Serratosa, specialist in physical education and sports medicine, and Real Madrid doctor for twelve years, the unit will include Ramón Balius, doctor of medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and doctor Alberto González Peña, who since 2018 has been part of the Medical Services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef).

Fresenius, owner of Quirónsalud since the end of 2016, closed the first quarter of the year with a turnover of 9,720 million euroswhich translates into an increase of 8% compared to the results of the same period of 2021. Quirónsalud is the main private hospital group in Spain and integrates a network of 47 hospitals, 74 outpatient centers, more than 7,000 beds and nearly 300 occupational risk prevention centers.