Olympic champion ESCAPED from concentration in Mexico along with another Cuban athlete – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

Cuban canoeing this 2022 would begin to prepare, this time from Mexico, fundamentally to prepare for its participation in the Race World Cup, Czech Republic, even for the qualifying for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023, as well as the Championship World Cup among the main goals to conquer.

The duo that won the gold medal in C2-1000 at the Olympic Games, made up of Serguey Torres and his partner Fernando Jorge, also recognized last 2021 by their provinces as athletes of the year after the feat achieved Tokyo 2020 suffered a considerable loss today.

It was announced at noon this Sunday, March 6, that the Olympic champion Fernando Jorge escaped from the delegation, according to reports HIT. Even the entity cataloged it as “serious indiscipline” in reference to the athlete’s commitment to the upcoming Olympic cycles Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028).

The man from Cienfuegos was one of the 20 athletes awarded last January with a luxurious car, at the Ciudad Deportiva del Cerro Coliseum together with his partner and other renowned sports figures such as Mijaín López, Julio César La Cruz, Leurys Pupo and Yaimé Pérez. , among others.

After the abandonment of the canoeist, and although the National Canoeing Commission (CNC) affirmed that he will recover, the future of the modality becomes difficult again, since it is no less true that this couple had the youth and skill to place themselves for the first time in the world elite could repeat itself.

At the end of this note, colleague Andy Lans confirmed that kayaker Fidel Vargas made the same decision as his compatriot Jorge and joins the list of dropouts in this event. The man from Santiago won multiple Central American golds and the K4 silver at 500 m at the Pan American Lima 2019.