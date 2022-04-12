Olympic champion Fernando Dayán saved a Cuban woman from drowning in the Rio Grande

The Cuban athlete Fernando Dayán Jorge, who at the beginning of March left in Mexico the official delegation with which he traveled to that country, saved a compatriot from drowning in the Rio Grande when trying to reach the United States.

After two weeks in American territory, the olympic canoe champion said to America TeVe that after crossing the border he turned himself in to the immigration authorities and presented his identity card, because his passport had been taken from him by the heads of the Cuban delegation.

In the comments section of the channel’s YouTube page, a woman identified as Lisandra Rondón Lara revealed that Dayán Jorge saved her life, despite the fact that he himself was in danger.

“Apart from being a great athlete, he is a hero, my husband and I will always be grateful to him, because today I am alive thanks to the fact that he practically saved my life in Rio Bravo. He was patient, despite the fact that his life was also in danger He helped me in a terrible moment, he did not hesitate or despair,” he said.

Photo: Capture of YouTube / América TeVe Canal 41

Lisandra added that she will always thank him for his gesture.

“You saved my life, thanks for helping me, I wish you all your goals and may God always be with you, champion,” he stressed.

The young woman’s husband, named Daylor Vázquez, ratified what his partner said.

“Apart from being a good athlete, we crossed the river and he saved my wife’s life, he never left us. A big hug brother, here you have brothers forever,” he said.

Photo: Capture of YouTube / América TeVe Canal 41

Dayán, 23, told journalist Juan Manuel Cao that when he was in Mexico he was so controlled that for a moment he thought he would not be able to escape.

“They came from Cuba watching us: ‘Everyone united, everyone here, everyone there…’, and it was very difficult to separate from the group. I had at least one opportunity and that was the one I took advantage of,” he explained.

After Fernando’s escape in Mexico, the National Canoeing Commission described the athlete’s decision as a “serious indiscipline”, adding that “it ruins years of intense work and aspects of the development strategy of that sport”.

“He has turned his back on commitment to new results for his sport and his people,” the state institution told the specialized magazine Hit.

Cuban immigrants who face the Rio Grande every day in their quest to reach the territory of the United States, often experience moments of tension due to the strong current and the depth of the waters.

Last Sunday, a group of them, among whom was a child, jumped into the river in the vicinity of the Border Bridge of the city of Piedras Negras before the eyes of neighbors, liaison elements and law enforcement officers from both countries.

Taking advantage of the fact that the current seemed smoother, and some of them equipped with life jackets, including those who seemed to be the child’s parents, they chained themselves to each other’s arms and entered the waters.

On the other shore, US Border Patrol agents awaited the crossing of all the migrants.