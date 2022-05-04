Olympic champion Ismael Borrero joins the long list of Cuban “deserters”
Ishmael Borrero, Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Champion (59kg) at Rio 2016, has become the last great “deserter” of Cuban sports after he left the delegation that arrived in the Mexican city of Acapulco to participate in the Pan American Championship of the discipline.
According to information published in the official gazette Hit“Borrero’s decision constitutes a serious indiscipline within the Cuban sports system and leaves aside the objectives of his team in this competition and in the four-year period leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”
In addition to the summer title, The athlete born 30 years ago in Santiago de Cuba had won gold medals at the world events in Las Vegas 2015 and Nur Sultan 2019.
In accordance with Hit“the remaining members of the delegation live their first preparation sessions and will debut on Thursday, May 5 in the Greco-Roman style.”
The note points out that this competition grants the right to participate in the Belgrade 2022 world contest, in September, and will deliver quotas for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.
Borrero thus became the second Cuban Olympic champion to leave a delegation in Mexico in recent timesafter the canoeist did it at the beginning of March Fernando Dayan Jorgemonarch together with Serguey Torres in the C2-1000 modality of Tokyo 2020.
