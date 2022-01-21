Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin star of a Jurassic World commercial

The Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has become the protagonist in these hours of a colossal promotional spot dedicated to Jurassic World – The Dominion, awaited new chapter of the famous saga Jurassic Park.

In the video, also distributed through the film’s social channels, the Shiffrin he realizes the presence of two unexpected guests on the ski slope where he is training. In our opinion this is a real promotional gem that could anticipate the upcoming launch of many others … it should also be remembered that Jurassic World – The Dominion should debut soon with a new trailer (find the spot at the bottom of the page).

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay was written by the director himself paired with Emily Carmichael. The soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchino. Among the producers also Frank Mashall. CAST: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 10 June 2022. Also in Italy from June 2022.

PLOT: On the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion there is still mystery, from the point of view of the temporal location it is certain, however, that it will be set some time after the events appreciated in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.