Olympic Games – Curling Beijing 2022 – LIVE! Italy-Norway: Constantini and Mosaner for gold. Live result

Zisa and the heirloom: the first stone with which Constantini shot
4 HOURS AGO
14.05 – Save Norway’s hand, 6-3
Norway earns a point. The Scandinavians go up 6-3. Italy very good at canceling the power of power play with a really precise and orderly end. Norway increasingly nervous. Especially Nedregotten. Three ends at the end.
13.55 – Fifth end, let’s go!
Italy shoots first. Ours must defend 4 points of advantage. Norway is playing power play.
13.51 – Small break
Let’s take a breather for a moment. 6-2 Italy after four ends. There are still four to go. It is very long.
Stefania Constantini, great shot and 3 points in the final!
13.49 – IT’S TREEEEEEE! THREE POINTS ITALY! 6-2
Norway completely confused with the failures. Both Nedregotten, much dirtier than at the start of the game, and Skaslien with the last stone are wrong. A pearl by Stefania Constantini brings us three points. Second consecutive break Italy: 6-2 the score.
13.39 – Fourth end
We are back on track. Tirelessly.
13.38 – HAND STOLEN, 3-2 for us!
Very well played end of Italy. Mosaner goes on to explain Curling. Constantini precious with his placed shots. A rejection of Skaslien takes away at least two points in the final. Break Italy: 3-2!
13.27 – WE DRAW, 2-2
End without sense by Amos Mosaner. The 26-year-old plays all stones perfectly. In the end, a rejection of Constantini comes close to giving us two more points. Great Italian reaction. We’re even again.
13.16 – Second end!
Let’s start once again. Italy must make up for two points of disadvantage.
13.14 – Difficult start, 2-0 Norway
Norway’s hand was immediately stolen. The initial stones that broke our game were decisive. A bit of nervousness in Italy.
13.05 – Let’s go, first Norwegian stone!
Finally we leave. Hammer for Italy. First Norwegian pitch.
13.00 – Here we are!
There are less than 5 minutes to go. Incredible tension. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner against Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.
Our opponents
Our national team has already secured at least the silver medal, but now we can only dream big with the goal of the five-circle title. In any case, a last – huge – effort will be needed against the vice-champions of Norway, already defeated in the group stage. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini will meet the bronze couple in PyeongChang formed by Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, capable of overcoming the fearsome Great Britain.
The report of the victory against Sweden
Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner in history! The Azzurri give us the tenth consecutive victory in the semifinal against the Sweden of Almid De Val and Oskar Eriksson. The tricolor duo wins 8-1, and will now play for gold in the final against the winner of the match between Great Britain and Norway. The tale of the two young Italians continues.
The perfect match of Mosaner and Constantini: relive the final blow
Victory against Canada
Ninth consecutive success for the blue couple in mixed double curling. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner close the round robin unbeaten, winning all the games played, including the last against Canada. In the extra-end a perfect shot by Stefania is decisive, which is worth the final 8-7 and the ninth consecutive pearl at these Olympic Games!
Italy exceeds Canada 8-7 in the extra-end: 9th pearl in a row, the highlights
The victories of the blue couple
- Italy-USA 8-4
- Italy-Switzerland 8-7
- Italy-Norway 11-8
- Italy-Czech Republic 10-2
- Italy-Australia 7-3
- Italy-Great Britain 7-5
- Italy-China 8-4
- Italy-Sweden 12-8
- Canada-Italy 7-8
- Semifinal: Italy-Sweden 8-1
Crazy pass and smile, Constantini is a marvel
The complete calendar of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: races, times, days and where to see all the races. We will offer you the written direct of all the events.
Italy also sweeps Australia away, 7-3: the highlights of the match
Everyone is crazy about curling: stone, pass and everything you need to know
