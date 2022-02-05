Olympic Games – Curling, Constantini-Mosaner without brakes: 7-5 to Great Britain and pass to the semifinal

Don’t wake them up, don’t wake us up! Italy signs their sixth consecutive 7-5 victory against the world champions Great Britain and flies to the semifinals. A game of head and heart for the blue couple, capable of suffering, managing the time-trial problem (with a shiver) and hitting with failures – especially Constantini – on the verge of perfection. Fabulous!

Italy signs the sixth consecutive victory and flies to the semifinals

Beijing 2022 Italy also beat Great Britain 7-5, the highlights of the match 7 HOURS AGO

Italy also beat Great Britain 7-5, the highlights of the match

The chronicle

There is a lot of tension at the former Water Cube, and in fact the game is struggling to take off. The Azzurri start well and go 1-0 with Constantini’s stone, but the British respond in an amen. The question and answer is also extended to the two subsequent ends: in the third Mouat (perhaps the best player of the tournament) steals the hand with a couple of fabulous shots, but in the fourth Constantini closes a precise rejection that brings the Azzurri back forward (3-2 ).

About halfway through the race, an unexpected variable comes into play for our team: time. Mosaner and Constantini realize they have abused the stopwatch and play an end at full speed, almost without thinking. A very dangerous situation emerges, with the brits who flirt with the four points but due to the mistake of Mouat (first and only in the match) bring home only two (4-4).

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Seeing death in the face, the Italian couple grows head on. He gains confidence and in the seventh-and penultimate-end (in a power play regime) he pulls out an authentic Mona Lisa to the last breath. Stefania Constantini, with a shot of those to be framed, spares two British stones and gives three points to the blue cause, digging the decisive furrow on 7-4.

In the last end, the British try all out, but the Italian defense is worthy of the best Maldini and Cannavaro. Just one stone from the finish, the Dodds-Mouat couple practically surrendered and decided not to shoot, accepting the defeat for 7-5. For our team, in addition to the sixth victory in as many games, it is the decisive step towards the semifinal.

Constantini’s incredible shot, so Italy beat Great Britain

The league table

COUNTRY MATCHES PLAYED WINS DEFEATS Italy 6 6 0 Sweden 7 5 2 Great Britain 6 4 2 Canada 6 4 2 Norway 6 3 3 United States 6 3 3 China 6 2 4 Czech republic 6 2 4 Swiss 6 2 4 Australia 7 0 7

The next commitments of the Azzurri

Sunday 6 February, 7.05 am: Italy China (group)

Sunday 6 February, 13.05: Italy-Sweden (group)

Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)

Monday 7 February, 13.05 h. POSSIBLE DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS

Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE

Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD

*Italian time

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering curling

Beijing 2022 LIVE! Italy-Great Britain: Mosaner and Constantini win 7-5 10 HOURS AGO