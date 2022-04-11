Olympic goal in MLS | Jordy Alcívar with Charlotte vs. Atlanta – VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte / 10.04.2022





Have you heard the chant in soccer stadiums that says “Let them come see him, that’s not a goalkeeper…”? The one who yells at the bad archers and in the mls It could well have been dedicated to Brad Guzan, a two-time World Cup player with the United States who made a fool of himself this Sunday by eating the Olympic goal by Jordy Alcívar.

It was the match between Charlotte F.C. and Atlanta United in which this goal was produced by the Ecuadorian midfielder at minute 11 with the great complicity of goalkeeper Guzan, who is under the orders of the Mexican coach, Gonzalo Pineda, who “even the water went crooked” watching how they scored their first goal at Bank of America Stadium, the usual home of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

This was the first goal this season for Alcívarwho last December made his debut with the Ecuadorian National Team in a friendly against El Salvador that ended tied at one, coming on as a substitute at minute 76, although he was no longer considered for the Conmebol Qualifiers this 2022.

Let’s remember that Ecuador will be in the 2022 World Cup in Group A together with the hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands, debuting precisely against the locals on November 21.

