Olympics 2022, Italy beyond expectations on the first day. But the women’s bottom is embarrassing – OA Sport

Two medals out of three opportunities available. Definitely not bad starting theBeijing Olympics 2022 for Italy. We went beyond the rosiest expectations: the silver of Francesca Lollobrigida it could have been there on the eve, but it seemed far from obvious. In the short track, the hopes were much weaker, yet a masterpiece race has matured by the blues, even able to touch gold with the magnificent comeback of Pietro Sighel. Nothing to do instead for the mixed biathlon relay: that Norway and France were superior was confirmed by the verdict of the field, but objectively the podium was too far for the current level of the Italians, especially in the men’s field.

What they liked was the stalwart and combative attitude of almost all of our standard bearers.. Let’s think, for example, of Jessica Malsiner and Davide Bresadola, good at reaching their respective minimum goals set in ski jumping; or to Dominik Fischnaller in the sled, fully in the running for a medal despite the various vicissitudes that his cousin Kevin Fischnaller had to face, excluded due to the positivity at Covid, and which certainly undermined the serenity of the team; but Lisa Vittozzi was also extraordinaryfound herself by magic at the Olympics after a season in which too often she was subjugated by her fears.

The curling guys deserve a special mention. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner now make up an explosive and close-knit couple, where what emerges are the calmness of the ways and mutual respect (we have seen many other opposing couples snort or even take bad words …). The semifinal, however, won three rounds early, represents a historic result, but not unthinkable on the eve: the caliber of the Italian boys however placed them among the outsiders for a place among the magnificent four. Now they won’t have to settle. It is true that they are not used to playing games from inside or outside, but at the same time they will have nothing to lose: if they continue to go down on the ice with the right amount of carefree, then no goal can be foreclosed, not even the maximum one.

Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Sunday 6 February

The only discordant note comes from cross-country skiing. Not that seeing the Italians out of the top 30 in skiathlon is a surprise, mind you. But what worries, beyond the eloquent detachment of more than 5 minutes from the winner, is the fact that we have become accustomed to mediocrity for a decade.. And to say that in this sport Italy dominated in the 90s with Manuela Di Centa and Stefania Belmondo, but still in the New Millennium it had defended itself more than well with the various Gabriella Paruzzi, Arianna Follis and Marianna Longa. Then the absolute oblivion. A crisis so profound that from now on it seems unlikely to think of a competitive blue in the distance races in Milan-Cortina 2026. And it is disconcerting that for years nothing really concrete has been done to try to reverse an embarrassing trend.

Photo: Lapresse