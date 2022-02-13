Olympics, Beijing, giant men: De Aliprandini out, Odermatt’s gold

An error knocks out the blue who was sixth after the first heat. The Swiss triumphs, also Kranjec and Faivre on the podium

by our correspondent Simone Battaggia

Stronger than the snow, the fog, the unsmoothed track. Marco Odermatt finally puts his signature on his Olympics by triumphing in a giant of yesteryear, in Dante’s conditions, on a track made an enigma by the heavy snow that hit Yanqing. After finishing the descent in seventh place and finishing seventh in the super-G – a race that saw him as the favorite – the 24-year-old Swiss finally sealed his enormous talent and a season as a dominator with Olympic gold. Odermatt finished in 2’09 “35, preceding the Slovenian Zan Kranjec by 19/100, author of the best time in the second heat, while third was the French Mathieu Faivre, world champion in charge at 1” 34 from the Swiss.

Extreme race – Yanqing had made a name for itself as a place without snow, and although the organizers had prepared everything necessary, the 15-20 centimeters of snow that fell in the morning created a difficult and unexpected situation. Above all, the smoothers were missing, much less and less experienced than those of the World Cup, and so the track became difficult. The snow then forced a postponement of an hour and a quarter of the second heat, to allow the vehicles – even the cats entered the track – to clean the track. Extreme conditions, in short, which usually favor falls and surprises, and it is precisely for this reason that Odermatt’s victory has enormous weight: he managed to respect the prediction – in this World Cup season he has won four giants out of five , and in the fifth he finished second – confirming that he is the strongest in all conditions, the best at adapting.

De Aliprandini – Italy was deluded with Luca De Aliprandini: after the first heat the Trentino was 6th at 49/100 from Odermatt. He had gone down with bib 2, he had perhaps found the most intense snowfall, he had had the feeling of having made a lot of mistakes but the gap said the opposite. He seemed serene, but at the start of the second heat he lost his safety, found himself almost immediately behind the line and left after a few doors. De Aliprandini returned after a month’s break due to the blow to the left ankle suffered during the giant of Adelboden. The other blues entered, the slalomists Alex Vinatzer and Tommaso Sala, had gone out in the first heat.

