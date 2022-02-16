Olympics, Beijing: women’s biathlon, Italy fifth in the relay

Fifth place that burns: Wierer with Vittozzi, Comola and Sanfilippo in the race for medals until the last fraction, then overtaking Germany and Norway

From our correspondent Paolo Marabini

We played it up to the third to last pitch of the last shooting range. Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Samuela Comola and Federica Sanfilippo At one point they were also in the running for gold, then they fought for silver and bronze. Yes, it could have been a historic medal in the women’s biathlon relay, instead we close in fifth place, behind Sweden, Russia, Germany and Norway, with a lot of bitterness in the mouth but with the awareness of having been in step with the great powers of the discipline.

The race – Lisa Vittozzi, 27, from Belluno from Sappada, carabiniera, already bronze four years ago in PyeongChang in the mixed relay; Doro Wierer, 31, South Tyrolean from Rasun di Sotto, financier, bronze here in the sprint, but also in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 in the mixed relay; Samuela Comola, 23, from Valle d’Aosta from the Army, debutant at the Games; Federica Sanfilippo, 31, South Tyrolean from Vipiteno, policewoman, at the second Olympics. They are the protagonists of this still prestigious result, the synthesis of a movement that on the most important occasion of the year gave a kick to the many criticisms that rained down on the whole sector. The choice of the Azzurri technicians to deploy the two strikers Vittozzi and Wierer in the opening stages was spot on. Lisa Vittozzi, in crisis in individual competitions, provided another masterful test at the launch, passing the baton to Dorothea along with Germany and Sweden. Then the blue number one broke the Germans and Scandinavians, suffering from the comeback of Russia, to which she gave 10 “to the change of baton with Samuela Comola, who was impeccable in her fraction, closing just 7” 4 from Sweden.

The end – At that point Federica Sanfilippo was put under pressure by the forcing of the four strongest teams of the moment and in the third of five shots from the standing position she saw the possibility of at least playing for the bronze fade away. Do not deceive the final gap: 1’33 “1 from Sweden, 55” 7 from the bronze: now the games, after the last polygon, were done. Too bad, but the great performance remains.

