Olympics, Goggia: “I don’t know if I’ll be at the start of the downhill”

Sofia Goggia spoke with emotion about her condition on the Yanqing slopes.

And now the alarm for Sofia Goggia returns. The optimism about the record recovery of the PyeongChang 2028 Olympic champion in her specialty, downhill, has given way to the prudence of reality. “It’s been a difficult two weeks, being here is already a great success, but I don’t guarantee anything,” she said without hiding her emotion after testing the snow and the Yanqing slope. After all, the serious injury in Cortina on 23 January was not needed, just in the knee, when she was in an exceptional state of grace: the Bergamo woman arrived at the Beijing Winter Games, hoping to be able to defend the title in the downhill. February 15.

“The conditions are what they are. I still have some time, but I can’t guarantee anything, not even participation in the descent », Goggia admitted, in a broken voice, hidden in her helmet. «I will do my best, I thank the Italians for the affection shown. Sometimes you feel the tension, but also the affection », he added. «I’m sorry I can’t be the usual competitive Goggia, but these are the conditions. We will evaluate day by day ». From the Federation, however, it is noted that the path that is being followed will be long and then we will see what the reaction will be. “In other words, not everything is taken for granted”, in one sense or another, because if “the knee holds, if there is the right movement and the correct pressure, anything can happen”.

The athlete from Bergamo was in great shape, but the injury complicated everything, just a few weeks before the Games, because «to ski at our level you need a body, head and heart in place. I started from a long way off and unfortunately the conditions are what they are, above all the confidence you build over the years with the speed ».

The Yanqing runway is very demanding, her departure would never have taken place without the reassurances of the doctors: Goggia arrived in China on the morning of Tuesday 8 February, after posting a video on her Instagram profile that captures her as she gets on the flight. Air China for Beijing, with the V of victory shown in favor of the cameras. «Let’s go … Where are we going? In China, at the Olympics, ”said the blue skier in another video in which she greets her beloved dog, Belle. Since then, trust has given way to a more complex reality, all to be deciphered.

