Olympics, Goggia injury: Sofia improves and could make the Super-G

The question is no longer if, but when and for what. Sofia Goggia will go to the Beijing Games. The “miracle” of the recovery from the cruciate injury of the left knee and from the microfracture to the fibula head is building day by day first of all in the champion’s head, and yesterday materialized with a post on social media, the third after the fall on Sunday in Cortina. “Work in very progress” writes Sofia on the sidelines of a photograph taken at the Magnitudo Training in Verona. You can see her from behind, engaged in a “skip” with high knees. The injured joint is completely uncovered and, above all, is stressed. Just six days after the injury.

So, you do. Tomorrow Sofia will be visited by Andrea Panzeri, the head of the Fisi medical commission who, with Professor Herbert Schoenhuber, has followed her story over the years. You will have to give a go-ahead which, barring sensational relapses, seems to have been acquired. “The feedback is positive – explains Panzeri -, the objectives we set for the week have been achieved. After the visit we will decide how to proceed in view of the definitive evaluation”. Last Sunday, after the first visit to the “La Madonnina” clinic in Milan, it was Panzeri himself who said that, in the face of an “important” trauma, the tip of the balance would have been the will of the athlete, his head, the strength of him. If Monday was the day of tears and mystical surrender (“If this is the plan that God has reserved for me …”) and Tuesday that of hope (“Forward with confidence”), yesterday the rebound arrived: already to skip six days after the knee injury. “She does it because it’s Sofia – says Schoenhuber -. The microfracture is the thing that worries the least, the most is the distortion. You are thinking of having her wear a brace, but she will have to be the one to want it, to” feel “the stability of the knee on the snow. Sofia has an unparalleled sensitivity and intelligence. Like her, I only remember the rugby player Sergio Parisse “.

Plan A: part 4 – But when will Sofia leave? At the beginning of the week it was said that, after the re-athletics, the blue would need a period on the snow in Europe to get back to speed. The feeling is that first a short test will be made, perhaps on Tuesday, to see if there will be a need to extend the work close to home. If the feedback is excellent, then you can also anticipate your departure for China. Not Tuesday 8, therefore, but even Friday 4 (the day of the opening ceremony …), together with the other blue descents. This would save time. Because in this way, after a day of travel and a day of reabsorption of the jet-leg, you could reasonably think of making her “taste” the Chinese snow already on Monday 7. Four more days in China would mean a lot. Having a week to prepare for the Olympic descent would allow you to approach speed and slope more calmly. There are “slots” available to the various teams for the training tracks. You will have to book the most useful times, perhaps at first you will choose the less crowded ones, in order to work away from prying eyes, until you gradually approach the time and conditions of the race.

SuperG node – Yeah, but which race? The descent, of course. But we must not forget that the super-G is also scheduled for Friday 11th. Now, if Sofia really feels good on the ball, she could also push to be at the start of that match. At least she would be thinking about it, and for several reasons. Because she is an agonist first of all, and then because the super-G would give her more references for the descent on Tuesday 15. Already in 2018 in PyeongChang it went like this: in super-G Sofia made a mistake, and most likely threw the gold then went to Ester Ledecka , but she clearly stated that that race had given her the feeling to go and triumph downhill. At least these are Sofia’s dreams. Those around it will in all likelihood try to brake it, because the super-G is the most difficult race, the track is unknown and can have a thousand pitfalls – not least, that of the wind – and the three tests of 12, 13 and 14 may be enough. and advance to test the track. These are hypotheses, the final assessments will be made in China. But now the die is cast. Sofia, China awaits you.

January 30 – 09:42

