Olympics, Italy one step away from Albertville. Few golds and a basic problem, but let’s remember Tokyo – OA Sport

Italy has so far won 13 medals in Beijing 2022. This is a not so usual haul at the Winter Olympics, if we think that this figure had only been touched three times in the past (1992, 1994, 2002). For example, we have already done better than in the 2006 Turin home edition. The record of Lillehammer 1994 remains difficult to achieve, in fact from now to Saturday the Azzurri should make a full or almost full loot in the remaining matches in which they are played. a podium: very difficult, but not impossible. More within reach to overcome the 14 laurels of Albertville 1992: in that case it would become the second Italian Olympics in terms of overall number of medals.

Having listed these numbers, we understand how the budget is now fully sufficient for the tricolor expedition, perhaps already more tending to a full 7 than a 6.5. Let’s not forget that no less than eight sports have brought home at least one top 3: it had never happened before. However, a certain idiosyncrasy with the gold medal is undeniable. Italy has no mines to draw from, like Holland in speed skating, Germany in gut disciplines or Norway in cross-country skiing. It is competitive almost everywhere, but with few really favorite athletes (or rather, we should say athletes, because in the men’s field no Italian started on pole to win a gold).

The way it’s doing, it is possible that four golds are enough to occupy a tenth final position in the medal table, unlike what happened in 2018, when five were needed. If Italy does not succeed, a bit of regret will remain, because it was a goal that was widely within reach.especially after the two successes of Arianna Fontana and, above all, the totally unexpected one in mixed curling. Before the Games, there were four races where the Bel Paese objectively started to win gold: women’s super-G and downhill alpine skiing, women’s snowboardcross and snowboardcross in pairs. None of these has materialized and this currently has a decisive impact on the position of the medal table. However, it must make us think how the most important papers were the same as four years ago: Arianna Fontana, Sofia Goggia and Michela Moioli. To these was added Federica Brignone in super-G, however it is Is it possible that in a four-year period no new names have emerged capable of making a concrete leap in quality, especially if we think of men? Moreover, repeating itself is always a very hard undertaking: Arianna Fontana made it, while Sofia Goggia went one step away from equaling the German Katja Seizinger, the only one to win Olympic gold in downhill for two consecutive editions.

Far be it from us to throw the cross on Goggia or Moioli: both did well and still return home with a precious silver medal, especially for the vicissitudes that the Bergamasque skier had to overcome. The real problem is the too small number of champions at your disposal: the tips have remained the same as in 2018 and we will have to ask ourselves some questions about it. However, the Games are not over yet. It is not yet excluded that an already positive booty can turn into excellent, if not excellent. The memory of Tokyo 2020 is still fresh: Italy seemed doomed after the failed victories in fencing and skeet shooting, then we know how it ended … Who knows that, once again, some golden exploits cannot materialize from those less than us we wait, maybe even on the last useful day.

Photo: Lapresse