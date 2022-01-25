Olympics, Michela Moioli flag bearer of Italy in Beijing 2022, now it’s official! He will replace Sofia Goggia

Michela Moioli will be Italy’s standard-bearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, scheduled from 4 to 20 February. The President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, after having talked about it with Sofia Goggia and with the President of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Flavio Roda, made this decision, given the rehabilitation path undertaken by the Olympic champion in downhill, after the injury occurred to her Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Fisi website reports it, which then continues:

“Subsequently, President Malagò informed the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella of the change of standard bearer who on 23 December had handed over the Tricolor to Sofia Goggia. The Head of State, appreciating Michela Moioli’s choice as new standard bearer, sent the president of CONI a message of speedy recovery for Sofia Goggia: “Cheers for her”, said Mattarella, with Sofia Goggia who will draw further reasons from the words of the President of the Republic to try to recover in time for the downhill race of the February 15. Coni reserves the right to appoint a standard bearer in the coming weeks for the closing ceremony scheduled for February 20. “

The investiture of Sofia Goggia

“I am very happy that Michela has been nominated,” – said Sofia Goggia – “I remember a sentence from her about the desire to carry the flag that she confided in me in 2018. We spoke to each other in these hours, she told me that she will bring it with the same pride, I’m happy she is doing it, also given the friendship that binds us “.

The words of Michela Moioli

“I am sorry for what happened to Sofia” – the words of Michela Moioli – “it is as if this baton was being passed on to me. Thinking of you too, I will play this role with great honor, also thanking Coni for the trust. I am happy, a little bitter for Sofia, because I am sorry for what happened and it did not take place, but the role assigned to me fills me with pride “. (FISI).

