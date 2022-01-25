Olympics, Moioli new flag bearer. Sofia Goggia: “I’m very happy it’s Michela”

“I am very happy that Michela has been nominated – Goggia’s sincere words – I remember a sentence from her about the desire to carry the flag that she confided in me in 2018. We spoke to each other in these hours, she told me that she will carry it with equal pride, I’m happy she is doing it, also considering the friendship that binds us ».

Change in the race that becomes a sort of passing of the baton between two Olympians from Bergamo, united by a true friendship, as well as by the “hunger” for medals. Michela Moioli will be Italy’s standard-bearer in the opening ceremony of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for February 4-20. This was decided by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, after having talked about it with Sofia Goggia and with the president of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Flavio Roda, following the rehabilitation program for the Olympic champion in downhill after the injury occurred last Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Subsequently Malagò informed the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella of the change of standard bearer, who on 23 December had handed over the Tricolor to Sofia Goggia. The choice of Moioli, gold medal in snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games, was appreciated by the Head of State who invited Malagò to send a greeting message of speedy recovery through him: “Cheering for her,” said Mattarella and Malagò immediately reported it to Goggia, who from the words of the President of the Republic drew further reasons to try to recover in time for the downhill race on February 15th.

«I am very happy that Michela has been nominated – Goggia’s sincere words – I remember a sentence from her about the desire to carry the flag that she confided in me in 2018. We spoke to each other in these hours, she told me that she will carry it with equal pride. I’m happy she is doing it, also considering the friendship that binds us ». «I am sorry for what happened to Sofia – the comment of an excited Moioli -. It’s as if this baton is being handed to me. Thinking about you too, I will play this role with great honor, also thanking Coni for your trust. I am happy, a little bitter for Sofia, because I am sorry for what happened and it did not take place, but the role assigned to me fills me with pride ».

