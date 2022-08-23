OM are studying the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo! – Sport.fr

This is the new bomb of the day signed Jean-Charles De Bono. The consultant specializing in Olympique Marseille declared, in Débat Foot Marseille, that OM was studying the feasibility of a potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The specialist believes in an arrival of the Manchester United star.

” There are several reasons that make me think that Cristiano Ronaldo could join OM. We all know that the player has a huge salary. Today, within the club, there is a study being done to see what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially. This was particularly the case with Messi when he signed for PSG. The management got into the idea of ​​studying what the impact of Ronaldo’s arrival in Marseille would be. There would be sponsors who would come from all over the world, this would have additional financial benefits for the club. There is also the sale of jerseys. OM would sell even more shirts worldwide. When Messi arrived in Paris, his transfer was amortized in two months. When he arrived, several new sponsors invested in the club. It may be the same case in Marseille. Today I think OM have got it into their heads to study Ronaldo’s marketing. All supporters would like to see Ronaldo with the OM jersey. It gives me hope. If the management calculates his blow well, they can cushion his transfer quite quickly “said De Bono in Débat Foot Marseille. This is what revives the rumor Cristiano Ronaldo, who started on the bench yesterday against Liverpool…