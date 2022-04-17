OM: Classic compositions

The 32nd day of Ligue 1 ends this Sunday with the Classic between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille. At home, the Parisians are articulated in 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages behind Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes. Positioned as a sentry, Marco Verratti accompanies Danilo Pereira and Idrissa Gueye in the midfield. Alone at the forefront, Kylian Mbappé can count on Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the corridors.

What’s next after this ad

For its part, Olympique de Marseille is organized in a 3-5-2 with Pau Lopez as the last bastion. In front of him, William Saliba, Boubacar Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car make up the defense. The corridors are occupied by Valentin Rongier and Luan Peres while Mattéo Guendouzi, Pape Gueye and Gerson find themselves in the midfield. In front, Cengiz Ünder and Dimitri Payet are associated and form the attacking duo.

The essays

Paris Saint Germain : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Danilo, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Olympic Marseille : Lopez – Saliba, Kamara, Caleta-Car – Rongier, Guendouzi, Gueye, Gerson, Peres – Under, Payet

For the Classico and exclusively, create your Parions Sport account online today to take advantage of the welcome bonus up to €200 offered and €10 free bet without deposit with the code FML1.