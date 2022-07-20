Entertainment

OM fans are trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to their club! – Football break

Olympique de Marseille fans imagined that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to join the club after a statement from Piers Morgan. On the FC Barcelona side, it is no longer possible to buy a Robert Lewandowski flocked jersey.﻿ Pep Guardiola has responded to rumors that Neymar was sent to Manchester City. For his part, Erik Ten Hag shouted at David De Gea and the video went viral. As for Tiémoué Bakayoko, he reacted to his arrest in a video.﻿

#RonaldOM #Lewandowski #neymar

