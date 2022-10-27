Football – OM

OM: Gerson imitates Cristiano Ronaldo, Payet tries to avoid disaster

Published on October 28, 2022 at 02:15



In great difficulty at OM in recent weeks, Gerson would have stopped his warm-up around the 85th minute of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Dimitri Payet did try to intervene, but that sums up the existing tensions between the Brazilian midfielder and Igor Tudor.

key player of Jorge Sampaoli, Gerson is the big loser of the change of coaches at theOM. And for good reason, Igor Tudor decided to do without the services of the Brazilian who has played very little since the start of the season. A situation that pushed his father, Marcaoto push a big rant, claiming the transfer of his son this winter.

Gerson stops his warm-up

It is in this context that Gerson was once again on the bench against theEintracht Frankfurt Wednesday evening in Champions League. A new disappointment for the Brazilian who would have even stopped his warm-up around the 85th minute, understanding that he would not come into play, as related RMC Sports during the match.

Payet tries to reason with him

Aware of the controversy that this could cause, Dimitri Payetwhich also does not come into play, tried to reason Gerson. Obviously in vain. It remains to be seen how this situation will evolve.