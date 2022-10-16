OM: “It was a difficult match” admits a Verratti who returns to the “tensions” in the Parisian locker room

Paris-Saint-Germain received Olympique de Marseille this Sunday evening in the closing match of the eleventh day of Ligue 1. The capital club won by the smallest of margins thanks to a goal of Neymar Jr in added time in the first half. Author of the recovery that tipped the Classic, Marco Verratti stopped at the Prime Video microphone after the Parisian victory.

“We knew it would be a battle. Marseille have a very aggressive game, they are having a very good championship. It was a difficult match, which comes after three draws. It was a game to win absolutely. We could also score a second goal, we had chances and it would have been important not to suffer until the last minute. We managed to win, we are happy. he first said before being asked about the relationship in the locker room.

“If all is well in the locker room? Everything is fine. Sometimes in Paris, a small thing passes for a big thing but we are used to it, we ignore it a bit, we try to be focused on the pitch. We play every three days, we don’t have time to think about these things. he concluded.