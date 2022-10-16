Entertainment

OM: “It was a difficult match” admits a Verratti who returns to the “tensions” in the Parisian locker room

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

Paris-Saint-Germain received Olympique de Marseille this Sunday evening in the closing match of the eleventh day of Ligue 1. The capital club won by the smallest of margins thanks to a goal of Neymar Jr in added time in the first half. Author of the recovery that tipped the Classic, Marco Verratti stopped at the Prime Video microphone after the Parisian victory.

“We knew it would be a battle. Marseille have a very aggressive game, they are having a very good championship. It was a difficult match, which comes after three draws. It was a game to win absolutely. We could also score a second goal, we had chances and it would have been important not to suffer until the last minute. We managed to win, we are happy. he first said before being asked about the relationship in the locker room.

“If all is well in the locker room? Everything is fine. Sometimes in Paris, a small thing passes for a big thing but we are used to it, we ignore it a bit, we try to be focused on the pitch. We play every three days, we don’t have time to think about these things. he concluded.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway explained how she recreated the scene from ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ at NYFW

2 mins ago

How Jennifer Lopez always looks slim in her outfits

3 mins ago

From Victoria Beckham to Angelina Jolie: The superfood that moisturizes the skin and improves memory

13 mins ago

Mbappé’s statement deemed arrogant on OM at the end of the Clasico buzzes (video)

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button