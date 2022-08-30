OM: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, these stars have been announced at OM

Announced with insistence on the departure to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has logically become the great fantasy of OM supporters while an interest has been announced in recent weeks for the Portuguese striker. And long before CR7, other big stars were announced to Marseille and never came…

Diego Maradona

Of course, how not to mention the abortive transfer of Diego Maradona at theOM. The facts date back to the summer of 1989, when the legendary Argentinian number 10 played for Naples since five years. Courted by Bernard Tapie who wanted to make him the star of his project at theOM, Maradona almost signed. And Michael Hidalgowho at the time was sports director of the Marseille club, confided in this failure with Maradona in the columns of SoFoot : “ It’s simple, we were looking for “the” player who was going to bring OM to a level. And at that time, “the” player was Maradona. We knew he was no longer 100% happy with his club, information had leaked out. Tapie rushed off, explained to me that it was not a question of money and offered to take his private plane to meet Maradona at his home in Naples (…) In the evening we had dinner with three of his friends. I told him that we were waiting for him in Marseille, that he would have a magnificent villa in Cassis, by the sea, with a swimming pool and a large garden. “, entrusts Hidalgo. But finally, Maradona never signed upOM…

