OM, Manchester United – GOAL INFO! : the truth in the Cristiano Ronaldo case

If Marcus Rashford has been declared untransferable, Manchester United are desperately looking for a solution to part with Cristiano Ronaldo (37). As we announced earlier, the Portuguese international striker is looking for a new challenge. Despite a current commitment until June 2023 with the Red Devils, the native of Funchal has no intention of remaining without the Champions League, and it cannot be said that Erik ten Hag’s new methods can change his situation. ‘notice.

Mendes is (still) looking for a buyer

After claiming twenty million euros, the Mancunian leaders have largely lowered their demands, but it is not easy to find a buyer for the former player of Juventus Turin, Real Madrid and Sporting Portugal . While the craziest rumors evoke an interest from OM, Jorge Mendes has offered his client all over Europe, but without any real openness, even if “CR7” is ready to make great efforts in terms of salary.

A new point was made on Tuesday, his representative having once again revived Borussia Dortmund, in particular. While the Mancunians want to recruit a new winger (Anthony and Gakpo are the priorities), an ultimate solution could be to sell him off to his training club, but it will be necessary to wait until the very end of this summer market.

Ignazio GENUARDI