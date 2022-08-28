OM: Messi, Neymar … Behind the scenes, Alexis Sanchez gives an appointment to the stars of PSG
Messi, Neymar … Alexis Sanchez gives appointment to the stars of PSG
OM are having a huge summer transfer window, with no less than eleven recruits. One of them made more noise: Alexis Sanchez. By recruiting the Chilean, Pablo Longoria has achieved a big blow and may have finally found his “great striker”. Moreover, the former player of FC Barcelona or even Arsenal is already waiting for a certain match…
This summer, theOM achieved a lively transfer window. In effect, Pablo Longoria attracted no less than eleven recruits! And the transfer window is not over yet. Among these arrivals, one in particular stood out, that ofAlexis Sanchez. L’OM has indeed pulled off the big shot by attracting the former star of the FC Barcelona and D’Arsenal.
“Amazing atmosphere”
And last Saturday, Alexis Sanchez discovered the Stade Vélodrome for the first time. And after a very good performance and a victory against FC Nantes (2-1), the Chilean was on fire for the atmosphere within the Marseille lair: “Happy for this victory and my debut at the Vélodrome. Amazing atmosphere. Go Om “ he said on instagram.
“It will be Alexis Sanchez’s match”
Whether Alexis Sanchez impatiently awaiting his big premiere at the Stade Vélodrome, the striker is also eager to play his first Classico OM-PSG. This Sunday morning at the microphone of Telefoot, Enzo Oliveraa Chilean journalist at TNT Sports and close toAlexis Sanchez and his family, thus revealed that the Chilean had made an appointment with Neymar and Lionel Messi : “They are very good friends, especially with Neymar. OM-PSG will be Alexis Sanchez’s match, the one that shows that he is still at the top European level. » On October 16, Alexis Sanchez will therefore be able to show what he is capable of facing the stars of the PSG…