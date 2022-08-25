OM: Pablo Longoria’s reaction to the draw and Cristiano Ronaldo! -Interview

OM will play against Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Present in Istanbul for the draw ceremony, Pablo Longoria reacted to this draw, while OM could have fallen into the pool of Bayern, Barça and Inter Milan, as you can see by reliving the draw live on the set of the talk show : “We are talking about teams with vertical play, who play like us with three defenders behind. We will have a lot of emotions, suspense, the ranking will be determined by details. We know Sporting Lisbon, they are a team which offers an attractive game, with an emerging coach in the European panorama in the person of Ruben Amorin. Tottenham changed last season, they finished very strong and they are off to a good start with Antonio Conte who has a large squad, he is a great European name. And Frankfurt, which won the Europa League, accustomed to Europe, with very aggressive, very vertical football, based on transition. It’s going to be a group where all the matches are going to be very competitive, where each team can claim victory.”

Also interviewed by BeIN Sports on the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor at OM, the Marseille president was once again firm: “It’s the world of social networks, it’s a world where we try to get as many views as possible. We are a team that tries to play football with the means we have. Asking us if Cristiano Ronaldo can Coming to OM, with all due respect, is like talking to me about Kévin De Druyne, Darwin Nunez or Erling Haaland for Marseille. Dreaming is a beautiful thing for everyone. But we have to be sincere, we have to be down to earth and do what we can. We have a serious sporting project, we have a sporting project which consists in improving our team every season, in being more and more competitive while respecting economic imperatives and that is the future of football”.