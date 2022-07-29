OM, PSG – Mercato: Tudor casts the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

A falling out between Gerson and Igor Tudor took place this week at OM. If the two men patched things up, other Marseille players, including Cengiz Ünder, were also victims of the wrath of the Croatian technician. Arrived at OM to replace Jorge Sampaoli this summer, Tudor does not mismatch his volcanic temperament. It must be said that he has met enough great players in his career to have minimum requirements in terms of rigor and commitment.

“It’s the first one that will motivate us. Even when everyone is tired, he never is. Afterwards, it’s true, when things aren’t going well, he doesn’t hesitate to raise his voice. He’s a real enthusiast and he can be tough. He has the ability to adapt, ”explained Adrien Tameze in L’Équipe. The middle of Hellas Verona also gives an anecdote that says a lot about its muscular method on the Tudor method.

“When you have a workforce, you have to adapt. He knows it, because he was a player in big clubs, he lived for years in the dressing room of Juventus and he worked there recently as an assistant coach, he continues. Sometimes he spoke to us about Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve and he told us about his sessions: he knows very well that you cannot ask the same thing of all the players. »