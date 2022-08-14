OM: “Sanchez reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Interview

Alexis Sanchez will make his first appearance with OM this Sunday in Brest, the Chilean having been retained in the Olympian group by Igor Tudor. To see if the Olympian coach will call on him during the match, because Sanchez necessarily still lacks rhythm. “You shouldn’t expect him to be in top form right away, warned Tudor. It will take a month, but from there it will be ready. Because even when he was not playing during the preparation, he trained and that can make the difference. He was always a very professional person.” insists the Croatian coach.

A great professional off the field is what most often comes out when we talk about Sanchez with those who have worked with him during his career. “In investing on a daily basis and mentally, Alexis is the best, confirms in the columns of The Team Diego Reyesthe former deputy of Marcelo Bielsa on the bench of Chile (2007-2011) and OM (2014-2015). He takes care of his sleep, his diet, the smallest detail to be efficient without damage. From this point of view, it reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The comparison with the Portuguese star had been submitted to Tudor at a press conference on Friday and the latter agreed: “I’ve only coached him twice so far, but from the little I’ve seen so far it’s true that there are things in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, especially in the way he handles himself. put in the work.”



On the side of Martin Lasartethe former coach of Sanchez in Chile, we assure that the 33-year-old player will be competitive at OM

: “We played in La Paz last February, which requires you to be very fit because of the lack of oxygen at this altitude (3637 meters). He was extraordinary and scored two goals. I’m sure he will be competitive, he’s always preparing for that.” hammers in Provence the one that was replaced in April by a former Olympian house, Eduardo Berizzo.

The comparison with the Portuguese star had been submitted to Tudor at a press conference on Friday and the latter agreed: “I’ve only coached him twice so far, but from the little I’ve seen so far it’s true that there are things in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, especially in the way he handles himself. put in the work.”



On the side of Martin Lasartethe former coach of Sanchez in Chile, we assure that the 33-year-old player will be competitive at OM

: “We played in La Paz last February, which requires you to be very fit because of the lack of oxygen at this altitude (3637 meters). He was extraordinary and scored two goals. I’m sure he will be competitive, he’s always preparing for that.” hammers in Provence the one that was replaced in April by a former Olympian house, Eduardo Berizzo.